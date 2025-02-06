Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
Beyer On Resignation Of Marko Elez: “’DOGE’ Should Be Deleted”

February 6, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Rep. Don Beyer, who represents a Northern Virginia congressional district with one of the largest concentrations of federal employees in the country, issued the following statement today on the reported resignation of racist “DOGE” employee Marko Elez, who had previously been granted access to U.S. Treasury payment systems:

“This is a scandal.

“Elon Musk gave a self-described ‘racist’ and eugenicist access to a system that controls all financial payments from the U.S. Treasury. That system also contains the personal information including Social Security info of every American.

“This is why we have a process to vet civil servants, and why we hire and promote them based on merit, not their personal relationship to some rich guy. How dare Elon Musk bully and threaten good people who spent their careers serving the American people when he brings this level of gross incompetence to his work.

“Everyone involved in hiring Marko Elez should be fired and ‘DOGE’ should be deleted.”

