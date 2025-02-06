New Whole Foods Market in Falls Church, Virginia, to Open February 7

New relocated store features coffee bar and more than 700 local products from DMV-area suppliers

Whole Foods Market will open a new 45,000+ square-foot store located at 103 E Broad Street in Falls Church, Va., on Friday, February 7. The store is a relocation of the existing Falls Church store (7511 Leesburg Pike), which has served the community for more than 25 years. The new store will open at 8:00 a.m. on opening day and regular store hours will be 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily. The new location’s product assortment features more than 700 local items from DC, Maryland and Virginia, sourced with the help of Daniela D’Ambrosio, Forager for Local & Emerging Brands at Whole Foods Market.

Features of the relocated Falls Church store include:

Opening morning, customers will enjoy complimentary coffee from 1790 Coffee and baked goods from Whisked by Jenna. The first 300 customers in line will receive a custom tote bag and Secret Saver coupon featuring offers up to $100 off.

Northern Virginia Food Rescue will receive a food donation on opening day as part of Whole Foods Market’s Nourishing Our Neighborhoods Program. The nonprofit previously received a refrigerated van through this initiative, which aims to enhance the operational capabilities of local food rescue organizations, enabling efficient transport of food from surplus locations to areas with the greatest need. Additionally, Whole Foods Market will donate to area organizations Food for Others and Share of McLean.

All food at Whole Foods Market must meet the company’s rigorous Quality Standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and more than 300 flavors, colors, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food. In addition, all beauty and body care products must meet the company’s body care standards, which ban more than 240 commonly used ingredients, including phthalates, parabens and microbeads.

Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, including deep discounts on select popular products each week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items. Additionally, customers can pay in-store with their palm using Amazon One or with the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app. For more information on in-store benefits for Prime members and payment options, please visit https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/amazon.

