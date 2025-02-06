New Whole Foods Market in Falls Church, Virginia, to Open February 7

New relocated store features coffee bar and more than 700 local products from DMV-area suppliers
Whole Foods Market will open a new 45,000+ square-foot store located at 103 E Broad Street in Falls Church, Va., on Friday, February 7. The store is a relocation of the existing Falls Church store (7511 Leesburg Pike), which has served the community for more than 25 years. The new store will open at 8:00 a.m. on opening day and regular store hours will be 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily. The new location’s product assortment features more than 700 local items from DC, Maryland and Virginia, sourced with the help of Daniela D’Ambrosio, Forager for Local & Emerging Brands at Whole Foods Market.
Features of the relocated Falls Church store include:
- Full-service seafood counter featuring only sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed seafood and a large selection of ready-to-cook seafood. Local seafood options with fresh catches daily include Happy Oysters from Sapidus Farms, crab soups and dips from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and fresh fish offerings caught in Chesapeake Bay from George’s Seafood.
- An array of certified organic, conventional and Sourced for Good Local items include salad kits from Gotham Greens, hard squash from Lancaster Farms and microgreens from Superfood and Aerofarms.
- Specialty department dedicated to celebrating cheesemakers and artisan producers. Local items include baked crackers from Firehook, charcuterie from Naturalissima and artisanal pastas from La Pasta. The cheese counter is overseen by trained cheesemongers who can offer recommendations for any occasion.
- Curated grocery section filled with private label favorites from 365 by Whole Foods Market and local products including jalapeño grilled cheese sandwiches from A Friendly Bread, Philly Cheesesteak mac and cheese from Myles Comfort Foods, and Strawberry Fields Organic Skyr Yogurt from Painterland Sisters.
- Full-service meat counter, with butchers available to cut steaks and poultry to order. Features include dry-aged beef, sausage made in-house, as well as pork from local supplier Pennbrook Acres Farms.
- Extensive selection of more than 550 wines and 180 craft beers.
- Prepared Foods department featuring a hot food bar, salad bar and pizza. Customers can also shop for sushi made fresh daily from Kikka Sushi.
- Full-service coffee bar brewing a variety of roasts and serving made-to-order seasonal and everyday tea and coffee beverages.
- Bakery department offering made-in-house bread as well as everyday favorites, such as Whole Foods Market’s Berry Chantilly Cake and brown butter cookies. The department also carries a wide variety of special diet items, including vegan brownies, cakes and chocolate chip cookies along with several gluten-free selections. Local options include cookies from Whisked by Jenna and vegan cake slices from Sweet and Natural.
- Whole Body department with a large assortment of wellness, beauty and lifestyle items. Local products include digestion booster supplements from Tiny Sprouts Foods, Luna Goat Milk Soap from Naked Goat Soap Company and Lavender Shea Butter from Shea Radiance.
Opening morning, customers will enjoy complimentary coffee from 1790 Coffee and baked goods from Whisked by Jenna. The first 300 customers in line will receive a custom tote bag and Secret Saver coupon featuring offers up to $100 off.
Northern Virginia Food Rescue will receive a food donation on opening day as part of Whole Foods Market’s Nourishing Our Neighborhoods Program. The nonprofit previously received a refrigerated van through this initiative, which aims to enhance the operational capabilities of local food rescue organizations, enabling efficient transport of food from surplus locations to areas with the greatest need. Additionally, Whole Foods Market will donate to area organizations Food for Others and Share of McLean.
All food at Whole Foods Market must meet the company’s rigorous Quality Standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and more than 300 flavors, colors, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food. In addition, all beauty and body care products must meet the company’s body care standards, which ban more than 240 commonly used ingredients, including phthalates, parabens and microbeads.
Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, including deep discounts on select popular products each week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items. Additionally, customers can pay in-store with their palm using Amazon One or with the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app. For more information on in-store benefits for Prime members and payment options, please visit https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/amazon.
For more information, please visit www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/fallschurch.
About Whole Foods Market
Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.