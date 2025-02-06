Beyer Publishes Open Letter To Federal Employees Weighing “Deferred Resignation”

February 6, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Rep. Don Beyer, who represents a Northern Virginia congressional district with one of the largest concentrations of federal employees in the country, published an open letter today to federal workers as they weigh the administration’s so-called “deferred resignation” offer. He wrote:

Dear Federal Employees,

I write as you face a career decision, that I know must be stressful and overwhelming, in the offer of so-called deferred resignation from federal civil service.

I am not a lawyer, financial planner, or career advisor, and cannot tell you what to do. But I can offer my empathy and perspective on the choice that faces you. As someone who grew up in a family of civil servants, pursued public service, and represents over 70,000 federal employees, I respect and value your service to the country.

This is a hard moment, and what is happening to you is frightening and unfair.

You can see what Elon Musk and Donald Trump are doing. The hiring freeze, Schedule F, the mass firings, the cancellation of work arrangements and collective bargaining agreements, and the emails and statements insulting you and your work – all are designed to demoralize you, fill your workplace with chaos and fear, and get you to quit.

Deferred resignation is designed to tempt you, but there are major reasons for concern.

First, the Administration says they can rescind this offer after it is accepted and stop paying you, which would leave you with little or no recourse.

Next, the legality of these offers is dubious. They are written by people who clearly don’t know the law or understand how the government works. They promise pay through September even though funding has only been appropriated through March. As you know, that’s not how this works.

Finally, to accept this offer, you must trust that Elon Musk and Donald Trump will keep their word. They both have extensive track records of dishonesty. Their emails are intentionally deceptive, and they are forcing you to make this choice on an arbitrarily rushed timeline – a longtime tactic of scammers and con artists. I do not trust them.

Only you know what is the best choice for you. If you are concerned about your job security and think taking this offer is the lesser evil, there is no shame in that.

But you also know best what will happen if the vital services you provide are downsized, eliminated, or put in the hands of unqualified, inexperienced political flunkies.

You know how important your work is, and however dark this moment feels, your dedication, expertise, and patriotism ARE valued and appreciated, more than you know.

I will not stop fighting for you and for the federal employees who choose to serve the American people, and there are many others who will have your back.

You are not alone, and America needs you more than ever.