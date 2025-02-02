Trump Launches Trade War That Will Raise Prices, Hurt Jobs

February 1, 2025 (Washington, D.C.) – Today, Representatives Suzan DelBene (WA-01) and Don Beyer (VA-08) released the following statement after President Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on some of our largest trading partners.

“President Trump just started a trade war that will raise prices on American families and invite retaliation against American businesses, workers, and farmers. This is a tax on everyday goods that will hit the pocketbooks of middle-class families at the grocery store, the gas station, and the pharmacy counter. Trump says this is a negotiating tactic, but everyday Americans and small businesses will suffer while he and his billionaire friends are insulated from the economic pain this will cause.

“This is a blatant abuse of executive power. No president should unilaterally be able to put in place these broad-based tariffs that will have far-reaching economic impacts in communities across the country – Red, Blue, and everything in between. Congress must reassert its authority by reining in this egregious misuse of the law.”

