2025-04-23 10:37 PM
Meridian Girls Ride Hot Start In 50-37 Win Over Potomac Falls

Ryan McCafferty

2025-01-15

Meridian High School’s girls’ basketball team had its first home game in nearly a month on Tuesday night, hosting the Potomac Falls Panthers. Thanks to winter break and snow postponements, they hadn’t gotten much practice in recent weeks but did beat District rival Brentsville on the road last Friday, and looked to carry over the momentum.

It was a hot start for Chris Carrico’s squad, with Nora Stufft getting the Mustangs on the board and then Ellie Friesen splashing in a three. Meridian scored the first seven points and raced out to a 16-1 lead, but any thoughts of this being a Mustang blowout would have to be put on hold. This is a formidable Potomac Falls group, entering the game with a record of 10-1, and they slowly began clawing their way into Meridian’s advantage.

The Panthers earned their first field goal of the game for the first quarter’s final two points, and then after being down 27-13 at halftime, they climbed back within 29-21 midway through the third period. The Mustangs answered with a 6-1 run to end the quarter, which would extend to an 8-1 run, but then they gave up the next six as Potomac Falls stayed within striking range. However, after cutting it to 44-37 on a three-pointer late in the fourth, Meridian found itself in control for good as Friesen converted on an and-one to all but ice the game. After tacking on a few late free throws, the Mustangs won by a final score of 50-37, improving their record to 7-3 on the year while staying unbeaten at home.

Friesen led the way with 16 (including three triples) while Stufft and Charlotte Lieu each added 12. The Mustangs will now head to Skyline for a major road test on Friday night.

