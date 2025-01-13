Meridian Boys Pull Away From Millbrook With Big Fourth Quarter Winning 75-57!

Meridian High School’s boys’ basketball team was back in action on Monday night for the second of what’s set to be four home games in eight days, but after beating Brentsville by 80 (yes, 80) last Friday, this one figured to be much closer. The boys played host to the Pioneers from Millbrook, looking to stay perfect and improve to 9-0.

Things got off to a bit of a sloppy start as the visitors scored the game’s first six points, but the Mustangs quickly regrouped. Jarrett Jardine got Meridian on the board with a layup and then Isaac Rosenberger scored in transition off of a turnover, and a Will Davis three then gave the home team the lead. Meridian’s run would extend to 12-0 before Millbrook stopped the bleeding, and from that point on it remained a slim Mustang margin throughout the quarter. Meridian led 24-19 after a frame but the Pioneers fought back to tie things up at 29 midway through the second, which was much lower scoring and a bit heated, with some physical play and a few whistles that had fans from both sides feeling rather animated. The Mustangs ended the half on a 9-3 run, going into the break ahead 38-32.

Millbrook made a couple different runs in the third quarter, but Meridian answered each time. The Mustangs extended their advantage to 48-42 after it was 40-39, and then to 54-48 after it was 48-46, and after going into the fourth quarter up by four, they scored the period’s first eight points to take their first double-digit lead of the night thanks to a few tough John Alverson buckets. Millbrook got back within single digits on a three but Davis immediately answered with one of his own, and from that point forward, it was never in doubt. The Mustangs pulled away to a final tally of 75-57, marking the closest they’ve been challenged ever since beating Spotswood 64-49 on December 7th.

“It was good for us to be tested,” said head coach Jim Smith postgame. Smith noted that his team played “too individually” in the first half, but then once they began moving the ball around more and particularly got Alverson more involved, they were able to pull away.

The Mustangs will now face Trinity Christian on Wednesday for the next leg of their home stand. Then on Friday, they’ll have a marquee matchup when they host fellow Northwestern District heavyweight Skyline.