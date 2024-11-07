Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-05-20 11:50 PM
Sherrow Avenue over Tripps Run culvert replacement design public hearing in Falls Church Nov. 12

2024-11-07inNews

Presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. at Oak Street Elementary School

Northern Virginia District

FALLS CHURCH – The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a design public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 12 on the planned replacement of the weight-restricted Sherrow Avenue pipe culvert over Tripps Run with a concrete box culvert.

The existing pipe culvert was built in 1980 and has a weight limit of 13 tons; the new box culvert will not have a posted weight restriction.

The project also includes:

  • Widening the culvert-crossing sidewalks from five feet wide to six feet
  • Lowering the top of the existing drainage structure to be level with the sidewalk on the south side of Sherrow Avenue

Get involved

Stop by between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Oak Street Elementary School, 601 South Oak Street, Falls Church, VA 22046. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria. A presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m. and project staff will be available to answer questions.

Give feedback through Dec. 13

  • Provide comments at the meeting
  • Fill out the online comment form on the project webpage
  • Email meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.gov (please put “Sherrow Avenue over Tripps Run Culvert Replacement” in the subject line)
  • Mail comments to Ms. Alyssa Saleh, HNTB Corporation, 2900 South Quincy Street, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22206

The PDF presentation and display boards will be posted online at vdot.virginia.gov/Sherrow.

VDOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact VDOT Civil Rights at 703-259-1775 or TTY/TDD 711.

Recent News

