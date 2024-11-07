Cappies review of the performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – High School Edition at Riverside High School

By Cecelia Meza of Herndon High School

Stakes, nostalgia, and some good ol’ high school theatre grit combine to create the wonderfully potent potion that is Riverside High School’s rendition of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. A beloved story becomes even more beloved thanks to the first ever Virginia production of this breathtaking show.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a continuation of the beloved movie and book series, Harry Potter, was first previewed on West End in June of 2016 before having its premiere on July 30, 2016. The magic later flew to Broadway in 2018, the same year that it won Best Play at the Tony Awards. The story picks up nineteen years after the original Harry Potter series ended, and follows the lives and shenanigans of Harry Potter and his peers’ children as they fight to stop yet another dreaded prophecy. The magic continues in this eighth Harry Potter installment as themes of family, loss, and acceptance are enchantingly portrayed by the Riverside High School cast and crew.

Jeffrey Henderson as Scorpius Malfoy stole the show much like Scorpius and Albus stole the ominous Time Turner. Henderson displayed a great range of emotions as the young Malfoy shifted from an anxious jokester to a savior of the world. Through anxious tics such as fiddling with his hands that remained a motif throughout the show, and chemistry with best friend Albus Potter (Finn Griffiths), Henderson created an endearing and chuckle-inducing interpretation of the beloved Scorpius. Scorpius’s partner in crime, Albus, was portrayed by actor Finn Griffiths, who matched Henderson’s energy immaculately and brought audience members into the show with Albus’s relatable rebellious teen personality. Using tense body language and a quivering voice during strenuous moments such as arguments with Harry, his father, Griffiths as Albus hit hard in terms of those who may feel estranged from their families.

Although Scorpius and Albus were the focal points of the show, their adult counterparts brought about just as much wizardry. At one point during the show, Scorpius, Albus, and Delphi (Nia Dillon) transform into Ron, Harry, and Hermione (Jojo Smothers, Jet Hardy, and Anna Salmon, respectively) with the help of polyjuice potion. The Golden Trio actors had to portray themselves as both mature adults with a job and meddling, mischievous teenagers, showcasing an acting range that helped propel the teenagers’ plans, and the play itself, forwards.

None of this world building would have been possible, however, without the performance of The Riverside Stage Crew. Since the set involved multiple moving parts such as the rotating center stage, the mobile staircases, and the maze in Act 2, every single stage crew movement needed to be exactly on time in order to create the stage picture they intended. They did not disappoint, and, in fact, they must have employed some sort of dark magic in order to create such synchronization and fluidity. Highlighted by this smooth stage work was the lighting of the show, done by Kylee Clark, Kayla de Borja, and Aaron Carvajal. Spotlights were utilized for important solo character moments, emphasizing the importance and significance of such scenes. Not only that, but the colors were changed in the backdrop throughout the show, allowing the audience to feel the weight of the emotions that came with each color. These tech aspects worked diligently to portkey us into the Wizarding World, prov

iding an immersive show experience for all.

Once the curtain closed, the audience was transported back to the Muggle world, but the lingering feeling of magic that Riverside’s production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child instilled in them will never leave.