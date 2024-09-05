Senator Saddam Salim’s Richmond Report: September 2024

By Virginia Sen. Saddam Salim

As a member of the General Assembly, my responsibilities extend beyond just voting on legislation. One of these duties includes serving on various boards and commissions that the Virginia General Assembly participates in. Among the most significant in our area is the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC), which plays a crucial role in planning and funding our regional public transportation system, including WMATA and the Virginia Railway Express (VRE). This year, I was proud to be appointed to one of the open seats on this vital commission.

The NVTC was established by the General Assembly in 1964, alongside the creation of WMATA, and is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. I am honored to serve on this esteemed body during such a milestone year. This week, NVTC will hold its official 60th anniversary celebration, and I am excited to participate in marking this significant occasion.

One of the most rewarding aspects of serving in the General Assembly is meeting the young Virginians who participate as pages in the House and Senate each year. If your child will be 13 or 14 years old in January, I encourage you to consider applying for this prestigious and highly competitive program. Applications are due by October 1st. You can learn more about the House and Senate page programs at SalimVA.com/page. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact my office at

senatorsalim@senate.virginia.gov.