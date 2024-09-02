Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2024-09-02
Harris Issues Statement on Trump Behavior at National Cemetery

News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris today issued the following statement on the behavior of GOP presidential candidstwe Donald Trump at the Arlington National Cemetery last week:

“As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation.

It is not a place for politics.

And yet, as was reported this week, Donald Trump’s team chose to film a video there, resulting in an altercation with cemetery staff. Let me be clear: the former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt.

This is nothing new from Donald Trump. This is a man who has called our fallen service members “suckers” and “losers” and disparaged Medal of Honor recipients.

A man who, during a previous visit to the cemetery, reportedly said of fallen service members, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”

This is a man who is unable to comprehend anything other than service to himself.

If there is one thing on which we as Americans can all agree, it is that our veterans, military families, and service members should be honored, never disparaged, and treated with nothing less than our highest respect and gratitude.

And it is my belief that someone who cannot meet this simple, sacred duty should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States of America.

I will always honor the service and sacrifice of all of America’s fallen heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our beloved nation and our cherished freedoms. I mourn them and salute them. And I will never politicize them.”

Warner, Crapo Lead Colleagues in Letter Reaffirming Support for Community Development Financial Institutions

Beyer Statement On Badar Khan Suri

Virginia Dream FC defeats Pro Side Richmond Kickers 3-1 

