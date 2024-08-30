Democratic V-P Candidate’s Wife Stumps in N. Virginia

Friday, Aug. 30 — Today in Northern Virginia, Mrs. Gwen Walz, wife of the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz, called out Donald Trump for his attacks on fertility treatments and women’s health care, highlighting his history overturning Roe v. Wade and putting IVF at risk for women across the country.

During remarks at an Educators for Harris-Walz event – her first solo event since Vice President Kamala Harris selected Walz as her running mate – Mrs. Walz directly addressed Trump’s efforts to “rewrite” his extreme record when he’s currently running on a platform that could effectively ban IVF.