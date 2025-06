Friday, Aug. 30 — As the deadline passed at 5 p.m. today, the Falls Church Registrar of Voters David Bjerke announced that two candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot in the special election to fill a seat on the Falls Church City Council that will be held as part of the general election on Nov. 5.

Laura T. Downs and John B. Murphy are qualified. Two other citizens who submitted initial filings of interest in running did not qualify, Bjerke said.