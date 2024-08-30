Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-17 7:32 PM
Editor’s Update: 8-30-2024

2024-08-30inDaily

     Quite insightful commentary by Jonathan Last of the Bulwark today, “Thumbs Up, the Story of No-Context Trump,” in the wake of Trump’s incredibly insensitive behavior at the Arlington National Cemetery last Monday. The grinning thumbs-up pose of Trump at the cemetery, as posted on X by sycophant Corey Lewandowski, there shows how oblivious he is to his surroundings (compared to so many other identical poses by him, samples of which are reprised in the piece) and presented as evidence of his acute narcissistic, criminally sociopathic personality that recognizes no contexts other than himself wherever he is. No wonder a graveyard means nothing to him at all.

     This is complemented by Eugene Robinson writing in today’s .Washington Post, “At Arlington, Lights, Camera, Dishonor,” that further dissects Trump’s horrible disrespect for not only the rules of Arlington Cemetery, but all those buried there. Noting that he has family buried there, himself (as do I), Robinson leaves us with the most important word of the day, As “Trump thinks honor is for suckers and losers…Do not become numb to his nature.”

