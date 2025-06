In observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 2, the following closures will take place:

The Community Center (223 Little Falls St.) and the Mary Riley Styles Public Library (123 N. Virginia Ave.) will be closed on Sunday, September 1, and Monday, September 2.

City Hall (300 Park Ave.) and all government programs and services will be closed on Monday, September 2.

All Public Schools are closed Friday, August 30 and Monday, September 2