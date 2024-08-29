In Memoriam: Pierre Bouscaren

Pierre Bouscaren, cherished husband of Sarah Shaw Bouscaren. died peacefully at home at the age of 89 .Born in Evanston, Ill.,to Chloe Louise Watson and Pierre Bouscaren, Sr. he moved to Baltimore in 1949 and graduated Gilman School in 1953 and earned his BA degree at Yale University in 1957, and was an active alumni member of both. Pierre served in the Army and the National Guard. He was a long-time member of L’iHirondell Club of Ruxton, Md. He moved to Falls Church when he married Sarah and was a member of the Falls Church Episcopal Church and choir He and Sarah lovingly cared for the Memorial Gardens there for many years. His love of music and singing led him to sing with the Yale Freshman Glee Club,Baltimore Choral Arts, The Fairfax Jubilaires and a barbershop group. He was a residential leasing specialist for many years, primarily with The Rouse Company in Baltimore and also partnered with Sarah in residential real estate with Long and Foster Arlington. He and Sarah retired to Gainesville where he became a member of Greenwich Presbyterian Church and sang with that choir as well as the Manassas Chorale. He was a co-leader and judge with the Nokesville 4H. Pierre loved to cook and as a home chef brought countless joy, warmth and laughter to many gatherings. Pierre was known as Pete, Poppy, grandad, and The Boss Man and he was “old school,” a true gentleman, kind and stoic. He led a life filled with friends, family and faith. He had a love of sports and was a talented tennis, paddle tennis, ice hockey and lacrosse player. He enjoyed sailing, skiing, golf and fishing. His greatest joy was his family which included his wife, two daughters, Winslow Bouscaren Waxter and June Lawrence Bouscaren, three stepchildren, Robert L. Arnold (Wife Jenny), Margaret (Marcie) Buchanan and Edward (Ned) Arnold (wife Sandy). He had two brothers, Neil Bouscaren and Howie Clark, sisters, Louise B McKnew (dec,) Chloe B Price and Marie Clark Drinker. Pierre took immense pride in his eleven grandchildren: Durrie Bouscaren, Peter Schuette, Gibbs and Leigh Waxter, Robbie, Hailey and Jackson Arnold, Ben and Sarah Buchanan, and Libby and Matthew Arnold plus a mini-goldendoodle, Sophie.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Greenwich Presbyterian Church in Nokesville, Va. on September 28 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to the Greenwich Church Music Ministry, a cause that was so dear to his heart.