Falls Church Business News & Notes: August 29 – September 4, 2024

Andworx Among Fastest Growing Companies

Falls Church City-based Andworx, a company that digitally transforms federal government and defense customers, has been named to the 2024 Inc. Magazine 5000 fastest growing companies. Andworx was ranked 288 overall and had 1,490 percent revenue growth over the last 3 years. Andworx was also named to Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row. The company culture of Andworx centers around people and relationships, valuing diversity, independent thinking, and the constant hunger for learning. Andworx develops mission and business solutions for customers using Microsoft low code, pro code, AI and data visualization.

Local Ranked Best Employer

Forbes ranked Inova among America’s Best Employers. Inova Health System was among 10 ranking Virginia companies. The survey was conducted by research firm Statista on how favorable employees would recommend their employer on a scale and their overall evaluation of their employer over a two-year period.

Feature on Ellie Bird Chef Yuan Tang

Arlington Magazine published a feature on Chef Tang of Ellie Bird and the road to earning the 2024 RAMMY Award for New Restaurant of the Year, The New York Times’ Best Restaurant List and the Best of Arlington’s Best New Restaurant of 2024. Get to know Chef Tang in the feature article. arlingtonmagazine.com/ellie-bird-chef-yuan-tang-falls-church-dining/?utm_source=Arlington+Magazine&utm_campaign=1ae23579de-AM_Weekly_8_26_2024&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_1ba2ab098a-1ae23579de-150574406&ct=t(AM_Weekly_8_26_2024)&mc_cid=1ae23579de&mc_eid=2c285825b6

Local Pharmaceutical Secures Funding

Retension Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Falls Church has secured funding to pursue work on a new therapy for high blood pressure through clinical trials and to patients. The company closed a $10.4 million Series A round on a drug candidate for hypertension which is resistant to other treatments. Retention, the company, comes out of Redux Therapeutics LLC.

Entrepreneurship 101 — Fairfax County

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD), the Community Business Partnership (CBP), and the Fairfax Department of economic Initiatives (DEI) has scheduled a workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs on September 4, 8:00 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. in the Tysons headquarters. A panel of experts will cover topics to include registering the business, permits, business plans, certifications, and more. There is an opportunity to network with the presenters and FCEDA staff. Register for Entrepreneurship 101 via the link. eventbrite.com/e/entrepreneurship-101-starting-a-business-in-fairfax-county-tickets-950210554347?utm_campaign=E-Bird%20FY22&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8WNBLYusaLNtaVTwfFPkaCsXBvKcxw2Zcv535Ser4cNYhGjjE1SkIyWYUPoRhNnnPq96iAv1BnzT_HJu8kzhLI_SCTw08TcnDgvmzP3iquqSmGAI4&_hsmi=321456100&utm_content=321456100&utm_source=hs_email