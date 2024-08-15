F.C. Copperheads Finish 5th in Nationwide Little League Tournament

By Erika Toman

The F.C. COPPERHEADS finished fifth in this year’s national tournament in New Jersey last week. (Courtesy photo)

The Falls Church Copperheads, a team of twelve-year-olds from the Falls Church Kiwanis Little League, achieved an impressive 5th place finish out of 104 teams in their final tournament in Cooperstown, NY. Competing against teams from over 30 states and Canada, the Copperheads finished with an outstanding 7-1 record, bowing out in the quarter-finals. The team tallied 19 home runs, a .405 batting average, and 75 hits, while defensively generating 45 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .270 batting average with dominant pitching and spectacular defensive play.

In pool play, the Copperheads went undefeated at 5-0. Against Smash (NY), James Owen, Matthew Miller, and Tig Fatzinger each homered, with Luca Pipia striking out three in two innings. Evan Toman was forced from action, breaking his finger on a steal. In a comeback win against Renegades (NJ), the Copperheads turned a 4-3 deficit into a 9-4 victory, led by Miller and Pipia’s homers, as well as a key RBI from Davis Nicholas which scored 2. Bronson Rogers allowed just four hits in 3 and 2/3 innings. The team then secured a 10-5 win over Thunder (IL), with homers from Pipia, Carmody, and Owen. Miller earned the win, striking out five. The Copperheads’ bats exploded in a 15-hit victory over Walleyes (MN), highlighted by Fatzinger’s second home run. Anthony Verdi, Landon Tucker, Owen, Rogers, and Fatzinger all had multiple hits. Owen pitched four strong innings, giving up only two hits. The Copperheads followed this with a win over San Carlos Missions (CA), with 9 players contributing hits and strong pitching from Owen and Asher Sequeira.

In the elimination rounds, the Copperheads defeated Rock Solid (NC) 7-2, with Pipia striking out seven over five innings. Toman was able to return to play despite his injury, contributing a hit. Hayes Vaughan and Owen contributed homeruns.

In a walk-off win against the Badgers (CA), Harrison Carmody delivered a dramatic victory. Toman started the game, gutting out 3 and 1/3 innings, with Sequeira providing excellent relief. The bottom of the 6th inning fireworks started with Miller singling. Tucker’s home run put the Copperheads within a run. Pipia doubled, and Toman singled in the tying run. With two outs and two strikes, Carmody hit a line drive over the left field fence for the heroic walk-off — his second homerun of the game.

The quarterfinals saw the Copperheads face the Bombers Baseball Club (CA), a recruited showcase team representing all of Northern California. Despite a valiant effort, the Copperheads lost 5-1. Rogers and Toman combined for a solid pitching performance, with Sequeira contributing the team’s lone run on a homer. The Bombers ultimately advanced to the finals.

Despite drawing from a small local pool, the Copperheads excelled against teams with larger recruiting pools and significant resources. “I couldn’t be more proud of these young men,” said Head Coach Nick Toman. “They’ve shown tremendous character and play the game the right way – heady, aggressive baseball.”

The tournament marks the end of this group’s Copperhead run culminating in a record of 85-43-3 over their 10, 11, and 12 year old seasons in the Elite division of the Northern Virginia Travel Baseball Association. The team will now move to the Fairfax Stars organization. “This is a special team,” added Coach Toman. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for these players.”