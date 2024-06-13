News Briefs: June 13-19, 2024

Gun Buyback Event Called ‘Major Success’

A gun buyback event in coordination by the City of Falls Church and Arlington County held last weekend exhausted all of the private funds raised within the first half-hour of its opening, reported F.C. Council member Debbie Shantz-Hiscott.

Fifty-five weapons were turned in at the event in that first half hour. A follow-on event is being organized.

Del. Simon Presents Richmond Kudos to 4 F.C. Leaders

At Monday’s Falls Church City Council meeting, State Del. Marcus Simon made presentations of formal unanimous proclamations from the Virginia General Assembly to four leaders of the City of Falls Church.

The four leaders include the late Mayor Carol DeLong, who was recognized for her trailblazing work as a woman civic leader, the City’s first mayor from 1980-1988; Phil Duncan, journalist and civic activist, elected to three F.C. City Council terms and now on the Planning Commission, having recovered from lung replacement surgery; former Mayor David Tarter, upon his retirement after eight years as mayor; and, former F.C. Police Chief Mary Gavin.

Higher Education in Prison Inaugural Event This Saturday

Virginia Consensus for Higher Education in Prison has announced its inaugural event, launching a statewide tour of community conversations about the importance of higher education in prisons, made possible by the reinstatement of federal Pell grants for incarcerated students. Hosted by McGennis Williams and Arlington Presbyterian Church, the film screening and panel discussion will include among expert panelists, Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Arlington and Falls Church.

Clips from the Ken Burns and Lynn Novick documentary, “College Behind Bars,” will illustrate the transformative impacts of college programs from a personal perspective. The event is Saturday, June 15, 10:00 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. at the Arlington Presbyterian Church, 918 S. Lincoln St. No. 1, Arlington, VA.

City of F.C. Thanked for Key Role in NAIOP Bus Tour

Spencer Stouffer of Transwestern, chair of the NAIOP commercial real estate association, in a final report on the recent NAIOP bus tour, thanked the City of Falls Church for its seminal role in the success of the tour, that included a stop at the West Falls in the Little City for lunch last month.

Stouffer thanked sponsors Rubenstein Partners and Carlyle Tower, the City of Falls Church, EYA, Founder’s Row, Hoffman and Associates, Rushmark Properties, The Wellness Center at West Falls, and Trammell Crow.

Sen. Warner Hosting Passport Acceptance Fair

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is hosting a Passport Acceptance Fair in Annandale on Wednesday, June 26 at Northern Virginia Community College from 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. to help Virginians apply in one convenient location. Agency employees will be on site to help folks submit applications for a new or renewed passport. The event is free to attend — though participants will have to pay the normal processing fees, and can expect to receive passports in 6-8 weeks, or in 2-3 weeks if expedited. Interested persons must register for an appointment ahead of time.

Partisan Fake Newspapers Now Outnumber Real Ones

The number of partisan-backed outlets designed to look like impartial news outlets has officially surpassed the number of real, local daily newspapers in the U.S., according to a new analysis, Editor and Publisher reports. It matters, they say, because many of those sites are targeted to swing states — a clear sign that they’re designed to influence politics.

There are at least 1,265 websites identified as being backed by dark money or are intentionally masquerading as local news sites for political purposes, according to a new report from NewsGuard, a misinformation tracking company.

Sen. Kaine Reports Polls Show Dead Heat in Va.

Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine reported yesterday that Democrats “are at risk of letting Trump and his allies buy their way to victory in Virginia,” as polls now show Biden and Trump neck-and-neck.

“There’s no math that keeps the Senate or the White House blue without Virginia,” he said. “Let me be clear: I refuse to let Trump use Virginia as a springboard to win back the White House. But I can’t win this fight by myself, with money pouring into Virginia from GOP mega-donors all across the country.”