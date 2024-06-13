FCKLL All-Star and Select Teams Announced

THE FCKLL SELECT Teams (pictured) will next play in an exhibition game to showcase their skills and talents. (Photo: Nadia Caddy)

By Erika Toman

We are thrilled to announce the exceptional talents selected for the Falls Church Kiwanis Little League (FCKLL) All-Star and Select teams. These players have demonstrated outstanding skill, dedication, and sportsmanship, earning them a well-deserved place on these prestigious rosters. For players, coaches, and families alike, this marks a thrilling journey filled with friendship, competition, and unforgettable moments on the diamond.

Little League All-Star Teams

Falls Church White (Majors Division) (Managed by Nick Toman, and coached by Anthony Verdi, and Chris McCormack): Ryan Alderson, Mikey Baltrym, Simon Coho, John (Tig) Fatzinger, Kellan McCormack, Matthew Miller, James Owen, Luca Pipia, Evan Toman, Hayes Vaughan, Anthony Verdi and Will Wood

Falls Church Blue (Ages 9-11) (Managed by Mike Caddy, and coached by Chris Thompson and David Izawa): Lucas Berthiaume, Max Caddy, Emmett Grenfell, Aidan Izawa, Theo Jones, Charles Longley, Stanley Lu, Franco Perez, Logan Pinkerton, Will Schiffer, Paul Thiede and Finn Thompson

Falls Church Red (Ages 8-10) (Managed by Alex Kuczkowski, and coached by Sean Mullin and Chris Talbert): Spencer Allan, Mookie Baltrym, Adam Dunbar, Evan Iweagwu, Gavin Kuczkowski, CJ Mullin, Andrew Quinn, Ryan Richards, Hunter Roy, William Strong, William Talbert and Timmy Verasin

Each of these teams represents the culmination of hard work, talent, dedication, and a passion for the game. They will carry our town’s banner into district, state, and regional tournaments, with the Majors team aiming for the ultimate dream: a chance to compete in Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Go to www.fckll.org for tournament dates and locations.

Little League Select Teams

Alongside our All-Star teams, we’re thrilled to announce the rosters for our AAA and AA Select teams, who will play in an exhibition game to showcase their skills and teamwork.

AAA Select: Coached by Mike Sawyer and Rob Fay

Michael Sawyer, Evelyn Kauke, Shayne Bhavsar, Quinn Caddy, Colin Dailey, Brendan Korves, John Sutton, Brendan Mehm, Will Jenkins, Gabriel Madrid, Andrew Owen, Cole Shorter, Luke Lopes, Neal Ryan, Stevens Portillo, Will Berthiume, Will Thompson, William Southworth, Tommy Ollinger, Harrison Hite, Faris Sarsour, Jude Blanchard, Charles Queler, Austin Iweagwu

AA Select: Coached by Luis Fernandez and Anthony Shetter

Ryan Santos, Vincent Knouse, Henry Walton, Collin Smith, Brendan Kirchgraber, Sean Campbell, Remy Nevue, Landon Moore, Tate Chuhay, Michael Christian, Leo White, Ryan Fish, Andrew Landers, Sam Nowlin, Ryan MacVicar, Miles Shetter, Lleyton LaBeau, Jackson Boyd, Dominic Kurian, Drew Odedra, Jack Previte, Linus Moore, Veer Shetti, Brady Flanigan

These talented young athletes represent the future of our community and the promise of excellence in sportsmanship and skill. Let us come together to support them as they embark on their journey of competition and camaraderie. Go, Falls Church!