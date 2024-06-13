Business News & Notes: June 13-19, 2024

Magical Mendelssohn Concert

The Washington Sinfonietta performs the final concert of the season on Saturday, June 15, 7:30 pm at Falls Church Episcopal. Enjoy Die Hebriden, Op. 26, Violin Concerto and Symphony No. 1, Op. 11. Ava Pakiam, a 14-year-old violinist studying at the Pre College of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, performs Violin Concerto, Op. 64. She made her solo debut in Carnegie Hall at eight years old. Tickets are available online and at the door. A reception follows. Visit washingtonsinfonietta.org for full details and information about the orchestra.

Hoffman & Associates New CEO

DC-based developer Hoffman & Associates has announced that Brian Dawson is the new CEO, replacing Mark Dorigan. Dawson comes from JLL where he focused on the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions and worked with Hoffman’s team on The Wharf. Dorigan will remain as a member of the investment committee board. Hoffman & Associates is currently developing the West Falls project.

Inova GoHealth Urgent Care Open House

Inova GoHealth Urgent Care is having an Open House Celebration. Join the City Council and the Falls Church Chamber for the ribbon cutting ceremony, refreshments, and tours of the renovated center on Tuesday, June 18, from 3:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. at 1208-D West Broad Street.

F.C.-McLean Children’s Center Earns National Accreditation

The Falls Church McLean Children’s Center (FCMLCC) has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), one of the top programs in the country. NAEYC Accreditation uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality improvement in high-quality early learning environments. FCMLCC was established in 1968 and goes through this process every five years.

Local James Beard Semifinalists

While two chefs in DC won James Beard Awards Monday evening, 15 Virginia and DC restaurants and chefs were named semifinalists. In Falls Church, 2941 was named an Outstanding Restaurant. Local chef, Yuan Tang of Ellie Bird, was named a semifinalist as Best Chef for his DC restaurant, Rooster & Owl.

Local Ice Cream Shops to Try

In the spirit of summertime, Arlington Magazine listed 14 ice cream shops to try. Three of these are in Falls Church. Lazy Mike’s Delicatessen was noted for the classic treats and shaded patio. Lil City Creamery was noted for sippable treats and Jake’s Ice Cream for artisanal small-batch ice cream made onsite.