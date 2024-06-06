Business News & Notes: June 6-12, 2024

Toy Nest Hosts 2nd Annual Community Appreciation Day

The Toy Nest and Babycito are co-hosting their second nnual Community Appreciation Day in front of the Falls Church Farmers’ Market at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8. Celebrity kids’ comedy magician The Great Zucchini will be the highlight, and families are invited to enter to win a $50 Toy Nest Gift Card, free Babycito concierge service, and a private 2-hour playdate at The Toy Nest for 10 kids! The event is free and makes a great pre-show to the Tinner Hill Music Festival kicking off at 11:00 a.m.

2024 Women Who Mean Business

The Washington Business Journal has announced the 21st annual Women Who Mean Business program. Nominations are open for influential women from all industries and professions who have made a difference in their communities. Nominations will be judged on three criteria: professional accomplishments, community leadership, and awards or milestones. Nominations are due by midnight, June 14. Questions may be directed to celyons@bizjournals.com. Vew the announcement at

bizjournals.com/washington/nomination/88089/2024/2024-women-who-mean-business#/

The 2024 Fortune 1000

Fortune Magazine has released the list of the 2024 Fortune 1000 leaders. Among them are 39 companies headquartered in Virginia, 24 of which are on the Fortune 500 list. Falls Church-based Northrop Grumman was ranked at 109.

Local Restaurant Review

Northern Virginia Magazine published a review of Chay Restaurant this week. Food critic Alice Levitt remarked that the “vegan spin takes the already feather-light fare into the stratosphere,” and that Chay is a very healthy restaurant The large menu includes clay pot fish and spicy bun bo Hue soup. Chay is located in Falls Church on Columbia Pike.