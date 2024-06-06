City of Falls Church Crime Report: June 6-12, 2024

Week of May 27 – June 2, 2024
- Public Intoxication/Trespassing, S Washington St, May 27, 12:03 AM, a male, 66, of no fixed address, was arrested for Public Intoxication and Trespassing.
- Simple Assault, Hampton Ct, May 27, 3:17 AM, victim reported they were assaulted by a known suspect.
- Illegal Trash Dumping, Gordon Rd, between 4 PM on May 23 and 6:30 AM on May 27, an unknown suspect dumped an excessive amount of yard waste into a victim’s business’ recycling dumpster.
- Simple Assault, E Annandale Rd, May 27, 4:06 PM, victim reported they were assaulted by a known suspect.
- No Valid Operator’s License, Gibson St/S Maple Ave, May 28, 8:30 AM, a male, 54, of Hope Mills, NC, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Reckless Driving, E Broad St, May 28, 8:53 AM, a female, 27, of Olney, MD, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- No Valid Operator’s License, Lawton St, May 28, 1:22 AM, a male, 23, of the City of Fairfax, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Threats/Intimidation, W Broad St, May 28, 1:50 PM, victim reported being threatened by an unknown suspect after asking the suspect to leave the business property. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with star tattoos on his neck, wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and carrying a black backpack.
- Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, May 28, between 2:04 PM and 2:16 PM, an unknown suspect took merchandise without paying. The suspect is described as an Asian male, thin build, wearing a black hat, white t-shirt, shorts, and loafers.
- Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, May 28, between 5 PM and 5:25 PM, an unknown suspect took merchandise without paying. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30-40 years of age, wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
- No Valid Operator’s License, Hillwood Ave, May 30, 3:08 AM, a male, 24, of Woodlawn, MD, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Reckless Driving, E Broad St, May 30, 8:58 AM, a male, 20, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- Public Intoxication, S Washington St, May 30, 10:26 AM, a male, 63, of no fixed address, was arrested for Public Intoxication.
- Animal Cruelty, W Broad St, May 30, 12:05 PM, a report of animal cruelty was taken.
- Sexual Assault/Public Intoxication, Wilson Blvd, May 30, 1:37 PM, officers responded to a reported intoxicated subject grabbing a victim’s buttocks. A male, 33, of Arlington, was arrested for Public Intoxication.
- Trespassing, Hillwood Ave, May 31, 2:54 PM, a male, 61, of no fixed address, was arrested for Trespassing.
- No Valid Operator’s License, E Broad St, May 31, 6:15 PM, a female, 31, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- No Valid Operator’s License, S Washington St, May 31, 11:13 PM, a male, 38, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Simple Assault, W Broad St, June 1, 12:36 PM, victim reported they were assaulted by a known suspect.
- Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, June 1, 8:40 PM, an unknown suspect took merchandise without paying. The suspect is described as white male, possibly Hispanic, approximately 25-30 years of age, approximately 5’8” in height, weighing about 150-160 pounds, with a goatee/small beard and long black hair, wearing a white short-sleeve t-shirt, dark colored pants, dark colored shoes, and a dark colored hat.
- Robbery, S Washington St, June 1, 9:14 PM, victim reported an unknown suspect entered the business and demanded money from the register while threatening violence; the suspect, described as an adult black male wearing a mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and gloves, fled after obtaining the money.
- Other Jurisdiction Warrant Service, Wilson Blvd, June 2, 2:33 PM, a male, 34, of Fairfax County, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for another jurisdiction.
- Larceny from Building/Credit Card Fraud, W Broad St, June 2, between 10:25 AM and 11 AM, an unknown suspect took the victim’s credit card after it was accidentally left behind on the counter. The unknown suspect then made multiple fraudulent charges using the victim’s credit card.