Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church now open!

(Photo: FCNP)

FALLS CHURCH, VA (May 30, 2024) – Hoffman & Associates, a nationally recognized developer of mixed-use and residential communities across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church within the growing West Falls neighborhood. The largest development in the history of the city with nearly 10 acres of development, West Falls serves as a welcoming gateway to the City of Falls Church with a vibrant community, exciting new offerings and dynamic public spaces. As the project nears completion, the opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church marks a significant milestone for the neighborhood, providing a welcoming space for visitors to experience all this community has to offer.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church brings all the contemporary features of the all-suite extended-stay hotel brand, including 146 suites with customizable guest room designs and full kitchens. The hotel’s amenities include a 24-hour fitness facility, business center, complimentary Wi-Fi and daily complimentary breakfast. With convenience, modern design and curated amenities, the hotel will further contribute to West Falls’ commitment to fostering a vibrant, dynamic environment that brings people together.

“Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church is such a meaningful addition to the West Falls neighborhood,” said Shawn Seaman, President of Hoffman & Associates. “As the largest development in the city’s history, the opening of the hotel marks a significant milestone for West Falls, offering visitors a contemporary, service-driven place to stay and experience all that this vibrant community has to offer.”

Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church’s convenient West Falls location provides a pedestrian-friendly community with bike paths and access to the West Falls Church Metrorail Station as well as Leesburg Pike (Route 7) and Route 66, which are both pivotal connectors of the DMV region and allow easy visits to Washington, DC’s top attractions. The neighborhood also includes more than 150,000 square feet of open space. The Commons provides more than 18,000 square feet of central outdoor green space in the heart of the neighborhood that will feature artful landscaping, ample outdoor seating, two retail concepts, flexible spaces with moveable furniture, a fire pit and pop jet fountains, while also serving as a welcoming space for seasonal community events.

Guests at Home2 Suites by Hilton Falls Church will also have convenient access to over 123,000 square feet of retail offerings in the West Falls neighborhood with personal care and wellness concepts and a diverse array of dining concepts. Recently announced concepts include Honoo Ramen and Bar, Ice Cream Jubilee, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, BurgerFi, SEOULSPICE, Perspire Sauna Studios, Casabella Salon and the early education and preschool program Tierra Encantada. The West Falls neighborhood is also home to The Oak condominiums, The Alder apartments, The Wellness Center medical office building and The Reserve at Falls Church by Experience Senior Living.