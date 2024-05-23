This Week’s FCKLL Report: May 23, 2024

By Erika Toman

THE COMMANDOS and Team TBD played a thrilling final game of the FCKLL season this week. (Photo: Erika Toman)

In a thrilling finale to their regular season campaign, the Commandos, led by Nick Toman and sponsored by NDI Custom Homes, emerged victorious against rival Team TBD, coached by Chris McCormack and sponsored by Evergreene Homes, with a final score of 7-4.

The Commandos wasted no time making their mark on the scoreboard, securing an early lead in the first inning when a dropped third strike allowed them to notch their first run of the game.

However, Team TBD quickly responded, with Theo Jones delivering a crucial single to tie the game at one apiece in the bottom of the first inning.

Undeterred, the Commandos surged ahead again in the second inning, thanks to an error that allowed another run to cross the plate, giving them a 2-1 lead.

Yet, Team TBD continued to fight back, with Kirin Hsu launching the first home run of his career to right field in the third inning, leveling the score once again to 2-2.

The seesaw battle continued into the later innings, with the Commandos pulling ahead yet again in the fourth inning following a sacrifice bunt by Paul Thiede. However, Theo Jones came through for Team TBD with a crucial double in the bottom of the fourth, knotting the score at 3-3.

In a decisive sixth inning, the Commandos capitalized on key hits by Evan Toman and Lincoln Thor to break the deadlock and secure a commanding lead over Team TBD.

Will Schiffer and Logan Pinkerton’s combined stellar performance on the mound sealed the victory for the Commandos, delivering nine total strikeouts.

The Commandos’ offense was firing on all cylinders, amassing a total of 11 hits in the game. Evan Toman led the charge with two runs batted in, while Caleb Edel, Thor, Hayes Vaughan, Connell Henderson, Dante Wiltz, Schiffer, and Pinkerton each contributed with hits of their own. Though Team TBD fought valiantly, managing to collect hits from Jones, Matthew Miller, Kellan McCormack, and Bobby Lynch, they ultimately fell short in their bid to overcome the Commandos’ lead.

The game concluded in dramatic fashion, with Toman showcasing his defensive prowess by executing a 4-3 double play to record the first two outs in the bottom of the sixth. The final out came when Team TBD attempted to score on a passed ball, only for catcher Thiede to recover the ball and make a swift throw to Pinkerton, who applied the tag.

As the regular season draws to a close for both teams, the players, coaches, and fans alike eagerly anticipate the upcoming Little League playoffs. The photo capturing all of the league age 12-year-old players for both teams serves as a poignant reminder of the camaraderie and competitive spirit that define this beloved pastime.

FCKLL Majors Season Standings (as of May 19):

Expos 9-5

sponsor: Load Side Electric

Commandos 5-9

sponsor: NDI Custom Homes

TBD 9-5

sponsor: Evergreene Homes

Little City Legends 8-6

sponsor: Kirk’s Army

We Show Speed 8-6

sponsor: Beyer Volvo

Clouds 3-11

sponsor: RPJ Advisors