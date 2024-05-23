Community News & Notes: May 23-29, 2024

LOCAL SIBLING filmmaker duo Pete and Rebecac Davis outside the premiere of their documentary, “Join or Die.” (News-Press Photo)

Nikki Henderson and Marybeth Connelly were recognized by Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday. (News-Press Photo)

NEW F.C. POLICE chief Shahram Fard posed with council member Justine Underhill and F.C. Bike Group’s Andrew Oleson during Bike to Work Day on Monday. (News-Press Photo)

Memorial Day 2024 Holiday Operating Schedule

Saturday, May 25

OPEN: Farmers Market, 8:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.

OPEN: The Mary Riley Styles Public Library, 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.

OPEN: Community Center, 8:30 a.m. — 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

CLOSED: Mary Riley Styles Public Library

OPEN: Community Center, 2:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.

Monday, May 27

CLOSED: City Hall and all City government offices (including the Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer’s Office, and Permits Counter)

CLOSED: Mary Riley Styles Public Library

CLOSED: Courts and Court Clerk

REDUCED HOURS: The Falls Church Community Center is open, 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

EV Chargers and Compost Collection

Electric car charging stations will be turned off from Sunday, May 26, at 1:00 p.m. through Monday, May 27, at 7:00 p.m.

Compost collection will occur on May 30. Other recycling service schedules are normal.

FCCPS Unanimously Approves Final 2024-2025 Budget

The Falls Church School Board unanimously approved its final 2024-2025 school year budget following city council’s approval of local funding for the school division the night before by a 6-1 vote.

The approved budget incorporates the proposed enhancements, including adding five new elementary teachers, two half-time paraprofessionals, and a new teacher for the secondary campus, preparing FCCPS for an anticipated enrollment increase. Additionally, the budget introduces a new position for an Elementary Reading Specialist, underscoring the district’s focus on strengthening literacy and foundational learning skills.

The FY 2025 Approved Budget supports a comprehensive compensation plan for FCCPS staff. The plan includes a Step increase for employees and a 3.5 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), resulting in an average pay increase of 6 percent. The budget also provides a new retirement contribution match for employees up to one percent of their salary.

With the School Board’s approval, the final budget becomes part of the broader General Government budget plan. The community is encouraged to stay engaged and informed by visiting the FCCPS Budget website at fccps.org/budget.

VDOT To Hold Public Hours for 495 NEXT Revegetation Plan

The state and developing partners will hold drop-in public hours discussing the 495 NEXT Revegetation Conceptual Plan, intended to naturalize areas along a 2.5 mile extension to the existing 495 express lanes, providing a connection with the George Washington Memorial Parkway, scheduled to open in 2025.

Community members interested in receiving information or providing feedback on the plan are encouraged to visit the McLean Governmental Center community room (1437 Balls Hill Rd., McLean, VA) on Thursday, May 23 from 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. and Thursday May 30 from 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m.