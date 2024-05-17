Miller’s Hatrick Meridian High School Girls Soccer Over Millbrook

The girls’ soccer team at Meridian High School was the final program to conclude its regular season this Spring, doing so on Thursday night as the squad’s seniors were celebrated along with their families. Among them was Madie Miller, the Mustangs’ star for the past few seasons, and she made sure to show out in a big way – much to the chagrin of visiting Middlebrook.

The away team got on the board first, with just less than seven minutes gone by in the game, and they were able to sustain that lead for most of the first half. But Miller got one back for Meridian with about eight minutes remaining in the period, leaving the teams tied at one tally apiece at the intermission. Then about 11 minutes into the second she scored again to give the Mustangs the lead, and on a penalty kick with just under 13 remaining in the game, she completed the hat trick. Millbrook closed back within one about three minutes later, but then as the clock ticked down under four to go, they were able to add some insurance courtesy of – you guessed it. That would be the last shot to find the back of the net, giving Meridian the win by a final score of Madie Miller: 4, Millbrook: 2.

That gives the Mustangs a final record of 9-5-1 on the regular season, as they now have a week to prepare for their first matchup in the Regional Tournament. They’ll play that at home against Kettle Run next Thursday.