Mayor Hardi’s Weekly Update: May 17, 2024

It’s been a big week — we welcomed a huge commercial real estate tour to Falls Church, I received my first invitation to the White House, we celebrated important women of Falls Church past and present, we kicked off Asian American Pacific Islander Month with our first celebration at City Hall, AND we adopted a budget. Whew! Read on for a quick recap including my thoughts on the budget and importance of regionalism.

PS – Looking ahead – we’ve got packed agendas for the rest of our May meetings, including kicking off the Accessory Dwelling Unit work next week by reviewing policy goals, proposed schedule, and community engagement plan; budget amendments (on last year’s budget); solid waste management plan; commercial parking code updates.

