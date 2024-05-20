Memorial Day Holiday Operating Schedule

via City of Falls Church Office of Communications News Release:

Monday, May 20, 2024: Below is the Memorial Day operating schedule for the City on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, May 25 through May 27:

Saturday, May 25

OPEN: Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to Noon

OPEN: Mary Riley Styles Public Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OPEN: Community Center, 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

CLOSED: Mary Riley Styles Public Library

OPEN: Community Center, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, May 27

CLOSED: City Hall and all City government offices (including the Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer’s Office, and Permits Counter)

CLOSED: Mary Riley Styles Public Library

CLOSED: Courts and Court Clerk

REDUCED HOURS: Community Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The electric car charging stations in front of and behind City Hall will be turned off from Sunday, May 26, at 1:00 p.m. through Monday, May 27, at 7:00 p.m.

Compost collection will occur on Thursday, May 30 the week of Memorial Day. Other recycling service schedules are normal.