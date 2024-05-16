Mustangs Prepare for Playoffs as Spring Season Wraps

MUSTANG BOYS BASEBALL plays their last game of the regular season today, with playoff seeding on the line. (Photo: Carol Sly)

We’re midway through May, which means that the regular season for Spring sports at Meridian High School is coming to a close. This is the final week of matchups before the regional playoffs begin, so let’s take a look at where the respective Mustang teams stand.

Baseball split a pair of home games last week, losing 3-1 to Brentsville on Tuesday and beating Fauquier 7-5 on Wednesday, before dominating a doubleheader against Manassas Park for Senior Night the next Monday. The boys won those two games 10-4 and 13-0 to improve their record to 11-7 on the year, and will play their regular season finale at Millbrook today with playoff seeding on the line.

Softball dropped both of its games last week, falling 5-1 to Brentsville and 7-0 to Fauquier in conjunction with their baseball counterparts, but bounced back in a big way with two convincing wins over Manassas Park on Monday night (18-2 and 12-0) — the second of which their opponent forfeited during the second inning. They’ll also play Millbrook to close out their campaign on Wednesday this week, and at 7-12, they’ll be looking to end things on a high note.

It was a mixed bag of results for both soccer teams, as the boys blanked Brentsville 4-0 at home on Tuesday but then lost 3-2 to Fauquier the next night. The girls played both of those teams on the road the same nights and fell 3-1 and 2-1, but then also competed against Maggie Walker at home on Friday and played to a 3-3 draw. The 8-8 boys play at Millbrook today, while the 8-5-1 girls play host to Millbrook on the same night.

MUSTANG BOYS LACROSSE finished out their regular season with a 12-2 record heading into playoffs next week. (Photo: Carol Sly)

Both lacrosse teams have carried the torch for the Mustangs this season, and have continued to do so this week as the boys won a tight 10-9 contest on the road at Kettle Run last Monday and then followed it up by staying on the road to beat Trinity-Meadow View 10-7 on Thursday. They returned home this Monday to finish out their regular season on Senior Night with a dominant 18-2 win over Eastern View, giving them a 12-2 record entering the playoffs set to begin next week. The girls also finished up last week, beating Kettle Run 18-3 on Monday at home and then Eastern View 19-2 on the road Friday, ending their regular season at 12-1.

Finally, it was another solid week for both the boys and the girls on the tennis courts, as the boys beat Brentsville 8-1 and Fauquier 5-1 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, with both meetings at home. They fell 0-9 to Bishop Ireton on Thursday, though, and will prepare to take on Millbrook on the road today. On the other hand, the girls went on the road to beat Brentsville 7-2 on Tuesday and Fauquier in a 9-0 sweep on Wednesday of last week, extending their record to 10-2 as they prepare to play host to Millbrook today.