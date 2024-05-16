Mustangs Prepare for Playoffs as Spring Season Wraps

We’re midway through May, which means that the regular season for Spring sports at Meridian High School is coming to a close. This is the final week of matchups before the regional playoffs begin, so let’s take a look at where the respective Mustang teams stand.
Baseball split a pair of home games last week, losing 3-1 to Brentsville on Tuesday and beating Fauquier 7-5 on Wednesday, before dominating a doubleheader against Manassas Park for Senior Night the next Monday. The boys won those two games 10-4 and 13-0 to improve their record to 11-7 on the year, and will play their regular season finale at Millbrook today with playoff seeding on the line.
Softball dropped both of its games last week, falling 5-1 to Brentsville and 7-0 to Fauquier in conjunction with their baseball counterparts, but bounced back in a big way with two convincing wins over Manassas Park on Monday night (18-2 and 12-0) — the second of which their opponent forfeited during the second inning. They’ll also play Millbrook to close out their campaign on Wednesday this week, and at 7-12, they’ll be looking to end things on a high note.
It was a mixed bag of results for both soccer teams, as the boys blanked Brentsville 4-0 at home on Tuesday but then lost 3-2 to Fauquier the next night. The girls played both of those teams on the road the same nights and fell 3-1 and 2-1, but then also competed against Maggie Walker at home on Friday and played to a 3-3 draw. The 8-8 boys play at Millbrook today, while the 8-5-1 girls play host to Millbrook on the same night.
Both lacrosse teams have carried the torch for the Mustangs this season, and have continued to do so this week as the boys won a tight 10-9 contest on the road at Kettle Run last Monday and then followed it up by staying on the road to beat Trinity-Meadow View 10-7 on Thursday. They returned home this Monday to finish out their regular season on Senior Night with a dominant 18-2 win over Eastern View, giving them a 12-2 record entering the playoffs set to begin next week. The girls also finished up last week, beating Kettle Run 18-3 on Monday at home and then Eastern View 19-2 on the road Friday, ending their regular season at 12-1.
Finally, it was another solid week for both the boys and the girls on the tennis courts, as the boys beat Brentsville 8-1 and Fauquier 5-1 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, with both meetings at home. They fell 0-9 to Bishop Ireton on Thursday, though, and will prepare to take on Millbrook on the road today. On the other hand, the girls went on the road to beat Brentsville 7-2 on Tuesday and Fauquier in a 9-0 sweep on Wednesday of last week, extending their record to 10-2 as they prepare to play host to Millbrook today.