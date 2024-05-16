City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 6-12, 2024

- Larceny, Dorchester Rd, between May 5th at 8 PM and May 6th at 7 AM, unknown suspect(s) took fencing panels from the victim’s yard.
- Wire Fraud, W Broad St, May 6, 12 PM, victim contacted what they believed was Apple customer service, and sent multiple wire transfers after being instructed to do so by the alleged Apple associate.
- Trespassing/Warrant Service, W Broad St, May 6, 10:55 PM, a male, 45, of no fixed address, was arrested for Trespassing and an outstanding warrant.
- No Valid Operator’s License, S Maple Ave, May 7, 2:03 PM, a male, 22, of Dumfries, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Robbery/Assault, Wilson Blvd, May 7, 6:30 PM, victim was approaching her vehicle in the parking lot when three unknown suspects assaulted her, stole her purse, and fled the scene in a vehicle onto Wilson Blvd in an unknown direction. The three unknown suspects are described as black males, each wearing a mask; the vehicle involved in the incident is described as a black Toyota SUV. Investigation is ongoing.
- Public Intoxication, W Broad St, May 7, 8:30 PM, a male, 58, of no fixed address, was arrested for Public Intoxication.
- Larceny from Building/Credit Card Fraud, E Broad St, May 8, between 10:15 AM and 12 PM, an unknown suspect took cash and credit cards from the victim’s bag inside a locker, and made multiple transactions.
- No Valid Operator’s License, N Sycamore St, May 8, 12:01 PM, a male, 51, of Arlington, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- No Valid Operator’s License, W Broad St, May 9, 9 PM, a female, 28, of Fairfax, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Simple Assault, W Broad St, May 10, 5:07 PM, a male, 86, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Simple Assault.
- Driving Under the Influence/ No Valid Operator’s License, W Broad St, May 11, 1:57 AM, a male, 28, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and No Valid Operator’s License.
- No Valid Operator’s License, S Roosevelt St/Hillwood Ave, May 11, 7:09 PM, a male, 33, of Leesburg, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- No Valid Operator’s License, S Washington St, May 11, 11:13 PM, a male, 22, of Laurel, Maryland, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- No Valid Operator’s License/Permitting Unlicensed Driver to Operate Vehicle, S West St, May 12, 8:23 PM, a male, 21, of Arlington, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License. A male, 34, of Arlington, was arrested for Permitting Unlicensed Driver to Operate Vehicle.