Business News & Notes: May 16-22, 2024

Falls Church Success Story

Dave Link, Richard Chart and Christopher Cordray founded ScienceLogic in a Falls Church garage in 2003 and within five years, the company was posting almost $6 million in annual revenue. ScienceLogic has acquired Restorepoint, Zebrium, and AppFirst. Today the software and services company is operating out of Reston with seven corporate locations on four continents.

Dr. Waters Presents an Economic Outlook

Dr. Keith Waters will give the Falls Church Chamber an update on the economy at the luncheon on Tuesday, May 21, 11:30 a.m. — 1:15 p.m. This is a popular topic and advanced reservations should be made on the chamber website business.fallschurchchamber.org/events/details/chamber-event-networking-luncheon-05-21-2024-73114?calendarMonth=2024-05-01 by 12:00 p.m. on Monday. Nonmembers are also welcome. Dr. Waters is the Assistant Director of the Center for Regional Analysis and the Stephen S. Fuller Institute at George Mason University.

New Bus Service to Wineries

Vineyard Voyages has designed a service to Loudoun County wineries in three regions beginning Saturday, September 18. The seven-hour round trip excursion offers pick-up and drop-off service from the West Falls Church Metro stop on weekends and some holidays. Ticket prices start at $79.99 and allow for 60–90-minute stops at each winery.

Webinar: Independent Contractor Agreements

The Women’s Business Center of Northern Virginia (CBP) offers a webinar on the differences between employees and independent contractors and the importance of using the appropriate language in contractor agreements. Bonnie Sanchez, Esq. leads this session on Tuesday, May 21, 12:00 p.m. — 1:00 p.m. This is free of charge and the link for registration is wbcnova.centerdynamics.com/workshop.aspx?ekey=10440084.

Paying for College

Anne Byerly, local Financial Advisor at Edward Jones, leads a session for those with questions about funding college education. Get the answers to your questions regarding 529 College Saving Plans, including the unique features, restrictions, and financial benefits. Learn saving strategies to reach your goals and gain a fundamental understanding of financial aid. The session is free and will be held Monday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. in the St. James Catholic School Library.

New Health and Wellness Center

Potomac Shores Mental Health and Wellness Center will celebrate its newest site at 7777 Leesburg Pike with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony today at 6:00 p.m. The public is welcome to participate with the Falls Church Chamber and members of the City Council. A reception will follow, and guests may learn more about the practice.

2024 WomensNet’s Grants

Women business owners have the opportunity to apply for grants offered on a monthly basis. WomensNet, an online organization, founded the Amber Grant to give women-owned businesses grants. The Amber Grant was set up to honor the memory of Amber Wigdahl, who died at 19 years old, before realizing her business dreams. Judges review applications monthly, selecting 10 finalists, one of which will be awarded a $10,000 grant. Each winner then qualifies for the year-end grant of $25,000. All business categories, including non-profits, are eligible. To learn more and apply, visit ambergrantsforwomen.com/all-grants/.