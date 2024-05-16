2024-05-16 7:02 AM
School News & Notes: May 16-22, 2024

  • THE SPRING INSTRUMENTAL Music concert at Meridian last week included a tribute to Marsha Johnson and a celebration of the bravery of Transgender women. (Photo: Carol Sly)
  • STUDENTS FROM Longfellow Middle School in greater F.C. finished 13th overall and first among Virginia schools in the 2024 Quiz Bowl Championship (Photo: National Academic Quiz Tournaments)
  • FOR NATIONAL ‘ROLL’ to School Day last week, students traveled to school on bikes and scooters. (Photo: FCCPS)
  • HENDERSON STUDENTS were rewarded for this year’s hard work with Bark Bucks redeemable for a variety of treats. (Photo: FCCPS)
  • ON UKULELE DAY, Mount Daniel Elementary School second graders showcased their string-strumming talent to an audience of families and teachers. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)
  • LEARNERS FROM the Acton Academy in Las Vegas visited their F.C. counterparts last week. (Photo: Acton Academy Falls Church)
