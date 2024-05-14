Police Investigating Fatal Crash from April

via City of Falls Church Police Department Press Release

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 — The City of Falls Church Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash from April that later resulted in a fatality.



On Thursday, April 18, 2024 at around 12:17 PM, City of Falls Church Police Officers responded to a crash at the 200 block of N. Washington St. Investigating officers determined Barrick Tibbets, 89, of Annandale, was driving a 2001 Honda Accord when he rear-ended a trailer (towed by a truck) that was stopped at a red-light, resulting in the crash. Tibbets was transported with injuries to Fairfax Inova Hospital by ambulance. Medical personnel responding to the scene stated Tibbets may have suffered a medical event that might have been a factor in the crash. The occupants of the truck were not injured.



The City of Falls Church Police Department was notified last week that Tibbets passed away on Wednesday, May 1 while at a skilled nursing facility. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia ruled Tibbets’ death was caused by injuries sustained in the crash.



A follow-up investigation into the crash is underway. This is the first crash-related fatality in the City of Falls Church since 2010