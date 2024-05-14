Falls Church School Board Unanimously Approves Final 2024-2025 Budget

via FCCPS Press Release

May 14, 2024, Falls Church, VA—The Falls Church School Board unanimously approved its final 2024-25 school year budget following the Falls Church City Council’s approval of local funding for the school division the night before by a 6-1 vote. This budget confirms the Board’s commitment to addressing the needs of a growing student population and maintaining high standards of educational excellence.

The approved budget incorporates the proposed enhancements, including adding five new elementary teachers, two half-time paraprofessionals, and a new teacher for the secondary campus, preparing FCCPS for an anticipated enrollment increase. Additionally, the budget introduces a new position for an Elementary Reading Specialist, underscoring the district’s focus on strengthening literacy and foundational learning skills.

The FY 2025 Approved Budget supports a comprehensive compensation plan for FCCPS staff. The plan includes a Step increase for employees and a 3.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), resulting in an average pay increase of 6%. The budget also provides a new retirement contribution match for employees up to one percent of their salary.

Superintendent Peter Noonan expressed general satisfaction with the final form of the budget. “Although we didn’t get the full School Board Advertised budget from the City Council, through the dedicated efforts of our School Board, we’ve made the appropriate adjustments to ensure a budget that reflects our priorities. Introducing an additional Elementary Reading Specialist is a clear example of our proactive approach. The School board and FCCPS remain committed to fostering an environment where students and staff thrive,” said Dr. Noonan.

School Board Chair Tate Gould also reflected on the process and the outcome. “This budget represents a milestone in our collective mission to elevate educational outcomes in our district. It’s a product of thoughtful deliberation and community engagement, designed to ensure that every student in our district has the tools they need for success. We are grateful for the community’s input, which has been instrumental in shaping this comprehensive educational plan,” Dr. Gould remarked.

Despite ongoing challenges, including potential adjustments in public education funding at the local and state levels, FCCPS’s strategic financial planning positions the district to effectively meet its goals.

With the School Board’s approval, the final budget becomes part of the broader General Government budget plan. The community is encouraged to stay engaged and informed by visiting the FCCPS Budget website at www.fccps.org/budgetfor more details and updates on the budget’s implementation and impact.

— END —