New Briefs: May 9-15, 2024

Meridian’s ‘Frankenstein’ Scores 6 Cappie Nominations

The Meridian High School production of ‘Frankenstein’ has impressively garnered six CAPPIE nominations, a testament to the exceptional talent and hard work of the cast and crew, who have brought this classic tale to life with a remarkable level of skill and creativity.

Nominated are the following: Best Play – Frankenstein, Best Lead Actor in a Female Role – Abby Berg, Featured Actor in a Female Role – Alexis West, Creativity – Carlos Ortiz, Composer, Sound – Jocelynn Johnson, Tyler Jones, Carlos Ortiz, Ashe Stoner, Special Effects/Technology – Millie Beaudry, Sean Cunniffe, Naomi Lewis, Carlos Ortiz.

The winners from each category will be announced on Monday, June 10th, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.

F.C. Planners Approve 12 Park Ave. Condos

The Falls Church Planning Commission last week gave a 6-1 approval for a site plan submitted by the developers of a 12-unit condominium project at the corner of Park and Oak in downtown F.C. It was the first approval provided under the modifications to the transitional zone ordinance since those changes were approved by the City Council last year.

The by-right project needed only Planning Commision approval of its site plan to proceed.

F.C. Names New Director Of Communications

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields has announced the hiring of Mary Catherine Chase as the City’s new Director of Communications. Chase will join the City in this leadership position on June 17, 2024.

“I am pleased to welcome Mary Catherine Chase to the City of Falls Church team,” said Shields.

Throughout the interview process, it was clear that Chase possesses the knowledge, skills, and experience to strengthen City communications. “

Chase spearheaded the strategic communications activities at the George Washington University School of Business, where she has served as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She led in planning, developing, and executing various initiatives, including media relations and refreshing brand campaigns across websites and social media.

Chase served for seven years with the International Student Exchange Programs (ISEP) based in Arlington, where she rose from the Director of Membership for Europe and Southern United States to the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships. In addition, she worked for several years at the British Council of the British Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Chase earned a Master of Science in Media and Communication from the London School of Economics and Political Science and completed the Creating and Managing Strategic Alliances Executive Course in managing strategic external partnerships from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. She currently teaches a course in business leadership at GW.

Maggie Redden has been serving as the Interim Director of Communications since March 1, 2024, and will continue in this role until Chase assumes office on June 17, 2024.

1st International Summit On Football CTE Set

The Mac Parkman Foundation is hosting its inaugural International Summit on Subconcussive Trauma and Brain Health on May 16-17 in Tampa, Fl.. Its primary aim is to “delve into the profound implications of subconcussive trauma across children, adults, and veterans,” with a focus on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in football players of all ages. Boston University’s CTE Center director Ann McKee, M.D., will be the keynote speaker.

The conference is curated to convene distinguished stakeholders from the research, medical, psychological, veteran, and legislative sectors. It seeks to spotlight cutting-edge advancements in scientific research, diagnostic techniques, and treatment modalities, aimed at ensuring critical insights are communicated effectively to the public.

Kaine, Warner Announce Affordable Housing Funding

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, a former fair housing attorney, this week announced $98,617,544 in federal funding for affordable housing, community development, and homelessness assistance throughout the Commonwealth. The funding is awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) Program, and Housing Trust Fund.

“No Virginian should be worried about whether they’ll have a place to sleep at night,” said the senators. “We’re glad this funding will support community development projects, improve and construct affordable housing options, and help more Virginians stay in their homes.”

Warner and Kaine have long supported efforts to increase access to affordable housing. Earlier this week, the senators announced over $55.5 million in federal funding to improve affordable housing throughout Virginia. Also this week, Kaine also cosponsored the Housing Alignment and Coordination of Critical and Effective Supportive Health Services (ACCESS) Act, legislation to address the intersecting crises of homelessness, mental health, and substance use disorder.