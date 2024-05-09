New Apartment Complex Announced In West End

Hoffman & Associates, a nationally recognized developer of mixed-use and residential communities across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, today announced the details of its newest residential building in the West Falls development in Falls Church’s massive west end development. It is called The Alder. A press release notes, “as the West Falls neighborhood nears completion, The Alder’s nature-inspired design, warm, inviting spaces, thoughtful services and sophisticated finishes curate the ultimate living experience in the heart of this dynamic community.”

Situated at 136 West Falls Station Boulevard in the heart of the dynamic West Falls neighborhood, the eight-story building will include 400 new residences, expansive indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, and thoughtfully curated ground-floor retail options seamlessly integrating into the community. The Alder offers residents unmatched proximity to the neighborhood’s pedestrian-friendly paths, trails and green spaces, including The Commons—the central outdoor community space. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to the neighborhood’s diverse range of restaurants, shops and services, including local, national and experiential favorites, wellness and educational offerings. Additionally, The Alder provides residents unparalleled access to the West Falls Church Metrorail Station and Tysons Corner as well as close proximity to key transportation hubs and connectors across the DMV region, including Dulles International Airport, Reagan National Airport, Interstate 495, Leesburg Pike (Route 7), and Interstate 66.

The Alder derives its name from the community’s deep roots in nature, with the interiors inspired by nature’s timeless design, blending warm, natural finishes with modern style, creating an ambiance that is both warmly familiar and refreshingly new. Featuring floor plans ranging from studios to spacious two-bedroom homes, each residence caters to residents’ distinctive lifestyles. The residences offer two distinct color palettes, all harmonizing with elevated design elements such as quartz countertops, matte black hardware and luxury wood-style flooring. Kitchens are equipped with top-of-the-line Samsung appliances, complemented by frameless, two-tone cabinetry, ceramic glazed tile backsplashes, and versatile islands that enhance floor plan flexibility. The elevated finishes extend to the bathrooms, where spacious vanities are paired with decorative sconces and ceramic tile, completing the modern aesthetic. Living spaces at The Alder also feature in-unit GE washers and dryers, and balconies or terraces are available in select units.

“Our team at Hoffman & Associates is pleased to introduce The Alder, a striking apartment community with 400 thoughtfully designed apartment homes and expansive indoor and outdoor amenity spaces,” said Shawn Seaman, President of Hoffman & Associates. “As the city of Falls Church continues to grow and evolve, we are proud to deliver West Falls, the city’s largest development to date, bringing residential, retail, office and hospitality together within one dynamic neighborhood that will serve as a new gateway to the city. The Alder invites residents to embrace a vibrant lifestyle, with timeless design inspired by nature and expansive amenity spaces, all surrounded by distinctive dining, shopping, wellness and educational offerings unique to West Falls.”

The Alder comprises an expansive 26,000 square feet of amenity space, reflecting the lively personality and welcoming energy of West Falls. Seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor areas, the building ensures residents’ daily activities are both convenient and energizing. Upon entering one of the two welcoming lobbies, residents are greeted by curated reading materials, inviting seating areas, private workspaces and a hospitality bar. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the state-of-the-art fitness center, featuring a dedicated training room with weight training and cardio equipment, a yoga studio and a versatile outdoor workout space.

Residents can work from home in the library lounge or relax by the fireplace and TV. Even pets are indulged at The Alder, with a dedicated pet spa complete with a dog washing and grooming station. The residents’ lounge is the perfect setting for social gatherings, featuring an entertaining kitchen and wet bar overlooking the courtyards, ensuring memorable moments with neighbors and friends. Outdoors, residents can enjoy green spaces across two courtyards featuring a resort-style pool, grilling stations and various seating options, including a TV lounge for the ultimate outdoor viewing experience, complete with a fire pit.

At The Alder, residents will have convenient access to over 123,000 square feet of retail, including personal care, wellness, shopping, daycare and a diverse selection of dining concepts. Recently announced retail coming to West Falls include Honoo Ramen and Bar, Perspire Sauna Studios and Casabella Salon, with more to be announced soon. Previously announced retailers coming to West Falls include regional favorites Ice Cream Jubilee, Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, fast-casual burger concept BurgerFi, Korean comfort food quick service restaurant SeoulSpice and the early education and preschool program Tierra Encantada.

The West Falls neighborhood is home to Home2 Suites by Hilton, The Wellness Center, a medical office building, and the recently announced Experience Senior Living residence, The Reserve at Falls Church. West Falls will include more than 150,000 square feet of open space, including The Commons. At the heart of West Falls, The Commons provides more than 18,000 square feet of central outdoor green space that will feature artful landscaping, ample outdoor seating, two retail concepts, flexible spaces with moveable furniture, a fire pit and pop jet fountains, while also serving as a welcoming space for seasonal community events.