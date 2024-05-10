Mexico Extradites Cartel’s Precursor Chemical Broker to United States to Face Trial

From: Office of Public Public Affairs U.S. Department of Justice

A Mexican national who allegedly supplied the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG or Jalisco Cartel) with precursor chemicals used to manufacture controlled substances was extradited today from Mexico to Washington, D.C., to face trial.

Francisco Pulido Coracero, 66, will make his initial court appearance on May 13 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya in the District of Columbia.

In March 2021, a grand jury in Washington, D.C., charged Pulido Coracero and his co-conspirator, Carlos Algredo Vazquez, 58, with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine for importation into the United States, and conspiracy to distribute listed chemicals—including methylamine, nitroethane, phenylacetic acid, toluene, and acetone—to be used to manufacture methamphetamine for importation into the United States. The indictment was unsealed in February 2023.

In July 2023, Carlos Algredo Vazquez’s brother, Javier Algredo Vazquez, 56, was convicted at trial for his role in the same drug conspiracy and sentenced on Feb. 23 to 18 years and eight months in prison.

“Precursor chemicals are the lifeblood of the Jalisco Cartel’s deadly drug trafficking operation,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Today’s extradition of one of the cartel’s alleged chemical suppliers, Francisco Pulido Coracero, demonstrates the long and relentless reach of the Justice Department. We are grateful to the government of Mexico for their partnership in this extradition. The Justice Department will stop at nothing to hold accountable those who devastate our communities with deadly drugs.”

“The defendant allegedly conspired to distribute methamphetamine and its precursor chemicals into the United States for at least 10 years,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “His indictment and extradition demonstrate that the Criminal Division remains committed to disrupting and dismantling the supply chain that drug trafficking organizations use to manufacture deadly drugs and distribute them across the border. This effort reaffirms the importance of our enduring partnership with the Government of Mexico and we are thankful for the Mexican Attorney General’s Office’s help in facilitating the defendant’s extradition to the United States to face justice.”

According to court documents and evidence presented at Javier Algredo Vazquez’s trial, Pulido Coracero, Javier Algredo Vazquez, Carlos Algredo Vazquez, and other co-conspirators allegedly used seemingly legitimate companies in Mexico and the United States to acquire chemicals that are used to manufacture controlled substances from companies in China, India, and elsewhere. The chemicals were then distributed and used by the CJNG and other Mexican drug trafficking organizations to manufacture controlled substances, which were then imported into the United States.

“Pulido Coracero will now face justice for allegedly conspiring with the Jalisco Cartel, one of the two Mexican cartels responsible for the deadly methamphetamine in the United States,” said Administrator Anne Milgram of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “The Jalisco Cartel uses a variety of tactics to obtain precursor chemicals and conceal their crimes, including hiding behind the cover of legitimate businesses, which Pulido Coracero is alleged to have done. This investigation is another example of DEA’s commitment to save American lives by stopping the Jalisco and Sinaloa Cartels.”

Mexican authorities arrested both Pulido Coracero and Carlos Algredo Vazquez in October 2023. Carlos Algredo Vazquez’s extradition to the United States is still pending.

The DEA Los Angeles Field Division investigated the case with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service’s Investigative Operations Division and Homeland Security Investigations Houston.

Trial Attorneys Kate Naseef and Jonathan Hornok, Acting Assistant Deputy Chief Nhan Nguyen, and Acting Deputy Chief Kaitlin Sahni of the Criminal Division’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section are prosecuting the case.

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs contributed significantly to the investigation and in securing the arrest and extradition of Pulido Coracero. The Justice Department thanks Mexican authorities for their key role in securing the arrest and extradition of Pulido Coracero, including the Mexican Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and INTERPOL Mexico for providing critical assistance in support of the prosecution.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.