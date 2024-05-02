Around F.C., News School News & Notes: May 2-8, 2024 May 2, 2024 6:06 AM by FCNP.com THREE MERIDIAN musicians earned spots in the All Virginia State Band at a VMEA event in Richmond last month. (Photo: Mary Jo West) STUDENTS TURNED recyclables into art in Mrs. Flajser’s class at Mount Daniel Elementary last month while learning the three R’s: reduce, reuse, and recycle. (Photo: Meg Flajser) FIFTH GRADERS from Oak Street Elementary address City Council after receiving first place at the Virginia Odyssey of the Mind competition, qualifying for the World Finals later this month. (News-Press Photo) IDEAVENTIONS Academy’s Griffin and Abram team won second place in the SeaPerch aquatic robotics contest in April. (Courtesy Photo) FCNP.com Facebook Twitter LinkedIn