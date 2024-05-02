‘Legally Blonde:’ Delights at Marshall High School

Sophia Welch in Elle Woods pink, with other aspiring lawyers. (Photo: Bill DeVinney )

George C. Marshall High School Statesmen Theatre is currently presenting “Legally Blonde: The Musical!” Based on the popular Reese Witherspoon film of a similar name, the story follows the adventures of Elle Woods. Elle, a blonde sorority queen, is discarded by her ambitious boyfriend on the grounds that she would not be a suitable mate for one such as he, an aspiring law student and future politician. Naïve but determined, Elle passes the LSAT and enters Harvard Law School in order to win back her boyfriend. Yet she begins the process of self-discovery along the way.

The Marshall High School production successfully recreates the humor that made the movie a success, capturing Elle’s iconic quirks: pink outfits, her small dog Bruiser, and her single-minded desire to follow her ex-boyfriend for the sake of love.

Sophia Welch, the lead in last year’s Marshall High School production of “Xanadu,” is especially good, playing Elle with exuberance in both word and song. This is manifested in her songs “Omigod You Guys” as well as “Serious,” the latter in duet with Keegan Rhyu as her soon-to-be former boyfriend, Werner. “The Harvard Variations” is a catchy tune performed well by Aaron (Hong-An Pho), Sundeep (Shahrad Valizadeh), Enid (Zoe Mazur), and the Harvard Ensemble. “Blood in the Water” (comparing lawyers to sharks!) is performed in a more 1940s-style by Omar Falki, who plays Professor Callahan; this reviewer found his statement of “Read your Thomas Hobbes!” to be particularly amusing. “Bend and Snap,” by the Salon Ensemble, is also a fun musical number.

The color pink almost becomes a character as well. The sets are executed in shades of pink, including staircases, windows, and even a dressing room in Elle’s favorite color. More broadly, the sets are excellent; a dinner scene at a restaurant is very effective in underscoring the romance of the piece. Set painters Han Nguyen, Angelica Capito, Izel Alaydrus, Lily Lin, and Jessica Luo come in for high praise, in addition to the set construction crew composed of the sixth- and eighth-period theater tech classes. Ahmad Matty’s choreography of the student dancers is very enthusiastic, particularly in “Omigod You Guys” which opens the show.

The production also marks a bittersweet moment for the director, Bernie DeLeo. Mr. DeLeo is famous for his innovative and thought-provoking productions at Marshall; “Legally Blonde” will be his swan song at George Marshall. He tells the Falls Church News-Press: “For the past three years, I’ve done shows the kids had never heard of (‘Working,’ ‘A Year with Frog and Toad,’ and ‘Xanadu’), and they really lobbied me hard to do something they had heard of.” Happily, “Legally Bonde” is not only well-known, but also a sure crowd pleaser with its humor and its story of a person who exceeds the expectations of those who surround her.

This Marshall High School Statesmen Theatre production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical!” runs through May 4, 2024, at George C. Marshall High School, 7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia 22043. For more information, please visit: statesmentheatre.org