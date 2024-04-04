“Little Shop of Horrors” Brings Back Memories at Ford’s Theatre

Derrick D. Truby Jr. (Seymour) with Nia Savoy-Dock (Chiffon), Kaiyla Gross (Ronnette) and Kanysha Williams (Crystal) in the Ford’s Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” (Photo: Scott Suchman)

“Come to Skid Row for a sci-fi horror comedy, love story, and rock musical that has become one of the most treasured pieces of American musical theatre,” reads the promo at Washington’s historic Ford’s Theatre. In other words, “Little Shop of Horrors,” a 1960 Roger Corman horror comedy film turned Off-Broadway musical turned 1980s film based on the Off-Broadway musical, is back! The current splendid production is wonderfully directed by Kevin S. McAllister and pays tribute to all of these “Little Shop” incarnations.

For those new to the work, the plot revolves around a nebbish named Seymour who works at a plant shop. Here he cares for a very odd plant which he has found and nourishes. It seems to grow only when a drop of blood happens to fall into the plant, making it suddenly sprout to life. Seymour is bewildered and indulgent (“I’ll give you a few drops”) but soon realizes that the plant is carnivorous. It does not want light and water but blood and meat! This horror, which he names Audrey II after the plant shop salesgirl Audrey whom he admires, soon reaches a frightful and gargantuan size. The plant begins to speak and dance, saying (and singing!): “Feed Me!” Its appetite now demands human sacrifices…

Much of this sounds like pure horror, but humor also abounds: Audrey, the object of Seymour’s affections, for instance, comments she met her abusive dentist boyfriend Orin in The Gutter — that is, in a nightspot named The Gutter! The setting, as mentioned, is skid row, and the scenic design of Paige Hathaway is perfect, recalling the 1986 film, while the fashions by costume designer Alejo Vietti bring back to mind the 1960s film. A frightening prop is the dental patient’s chair, but this one is especially sinister looking in a spooky fog.

The role of Seymour, usually played in this production by Derrick D. Truby, Jr., was enacted with excellence by Christopher Mueller in the performance reviewed here. Mr. Mueller is all nerd in an era when the term was not yet known, but in certain scenes he is forceful, as when protecting Audrey. Audrey is played by Chani Wereley, in beautiful voice in her two renditions of “Somewhere That’s Green.” She duets beautifully with Mr. Meuller in “Call Back in the Morning.” The dentist Orin is well played by Joe Mallon, who must plead for help poignantly while singing and laughing from bursts of his dental nitrous oxide in “Now (It’s Just the Gas).”

Nia Savoy-Dock, Kanysha Williams, and Kaiyla Gross are particular engaging in their respective roles of Chiffron, Crystal, and Ronnette, recreating the early doo-wop sound with dentist Orin in “Dentist!” Lawrence Redmond is convincing as plant shop owner Mr. Mushnik, particularly in his duet with Seymour in the tango-like “Mushnik and Son” (the two tango not long, for Mr. Mushnik quickly disowns this father-son relationship). Tobias A. Young as the voice of Audrey II chimes in, appropriately, for the tune “Suppertime.”

Crucial for a now-classic musical, the choreography and music direction are handled superbly by Ashleigh King and William Yanesh respectively. Projections of a 1960s-era New York skyline, vintage storefronts, and atmospheric recreations of movie horror scenes make this enjoyable production complete.

“Little Shop of Horrors” runs through May 18 at Ford’s Theatre (511 Tenth St. NW, Washington, DC). Visit fords.org for more info.