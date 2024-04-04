Community News & Notes: April 4-10, 2024

NEWS-PRESS Founder, Owner and Editor-in-Chief Nicholas F. Benton enjoys lunch at The Falls with former F.C. Vice Mayor Lindy Hockenberry and Hal Lippman. (News-Press Photo)

ALL AROUND F.C., City staff are placing signs to remind motorists of the new lower speed limit now being enforced. (Photo: Shaun VanSteyn)

TUDOR PLACE unveils a newly-revitalized mower house with a ribbon cutting on Friday. (Photo: Tudor Place Historic House & Garden)

Inthrive Film Festival Coming to Arlington April 14

Inthrive Film Festival, the only film festival to celebrate the voices and skills of people who have survived incarceration, will be on April 14, from 12:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. at Van Metre Hall at GMU’s Mason Square campus in Arlington.

The festival will screen films by previously incarcerated filmmakers from around the United States. There will be two panels featuring filmmakers and directly impacted people from Virginia and Washington, DC. Additionally, there will be art displays and spoken word performances by incarceration survivors who are still behind bars. Participants can also get connected with nearly two dozen community organizations, businesses, and more through the Community Partners resource fair.

“So many people think that once you’ve been incarcerated you don’t have anything to contribute. This festival changes that narrative by celebrating the work and voices of people who have not only survived incarceration but have found ways to thrive,” said David Smith, founder and Festival Director of the Inthrive Film Festival. “As someone who has been incarcerated I’ve experienced first hand the harmful effects that this powerful negative narrative has on people who have changed. This festival is a place where everyone can come and hear the stories and see the talents of folks who have survived prison or jail. If you have been locked up I hope you leave inspired and connected. If you’ve never been then I hope you have a greater empathy for justice-impacted people and an understanding of the steps you can take to remove barriers to successful reentry.”

Free tickets can be reserved at InthriveFilmFestival.org. The Festival is supported by the generous donations of individual donors and corporate sponsors and is presented in partnership with OAR, OAR-NOVA, Listen Out Loud Media, The Forty Strong, and The Humanization Project. If you’d like to make a donation to support the festival contact Festival Director David Smith at Info@InthriveFilmFestival.org

Additional festivals will be held in the Emporia, VA, area this summer and in Richmond, VA, on October 19.

Tudor Place Unveils Revitalized Mower House on April 12

Tudor Place Historic House & Garden will be unveiling the revitalized mower house with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 12. The celebration recognizes improvements made to this service building, including space and utility upgrades to increase grounds work efficiency and support sustainability efforts. As part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, artifacts related to long-time gardener, John Luckett, who worked at the site for forty-four years from 1862 to 1906, will be on display. The life and work of John Luckett is also on view to visitors during the Ancestral Spaces: People of African Descendant of Tudor Place, a special installation and guided tour.

The Mower House, located on the South Lawn, provides extra space for garden tools and equipment. The revitalization includes the addition of a natural gas generator to provide backup power for systems throughout the site. This renovation is a key part of Tudor Place’s Master Preservation Plan. The Plan provides a blueprint for the preservation of the landmark architecture, the conservation of extraordinary collections and the care of heritage landscapes, while supporting the organization’s educational mission and enhancing the experience of visitors.

The project was funded through support from the DC Commission of the Arts & Humanities. Plans for the project were developed by a design team led by Hartman-Cox Architects. The general contractor for the Mower House was The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. Renovation began in October 2023.

Air and Space Museum to Host Solar Eclipse Festival April 8

The museum will host the “Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall” in Washington, D.C. This event, presented in collaboration with other Smithsonian museums, NASA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, will run from 12:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.

The eclipse will be visible in the Washington, D.C., area between 2:04 p.m. and 4:34 p.m. Maximum eclipse will be at 3:20 p.m., with the sun 87 percent covered by the moon.

Festival attendees will be able to participate in many activity stations and view the sun using a variety of safe telescopes. Stations include activities such as creating pinhole art that showcases the unique shadows made by the eclipsed sun, connecting with the ways humans have understood and responded to eclipses throughout history and virtually travel to anywhere in North America and see how the eclipse will look.

Solarize NoVA Celebrates a Decade in Northern Virginia

Over the past 10 years, Solarize NoVA has helped 913 homeowners make the switch to solar power in Northern Virginia. This cost-effective program streamlines the process of harnessing the sun’s rays for local homeowners.

“NVRC is proud of the success of its Solarize NoVA program and pleased to be celebrating the tenth anniversary of the launch of this important renewable energy program. To date, Solarize NoVA has resulted in 8.5 MW of solar energy offsetting 9,100 tons of carbon pollution annually. We are pleased to work with LEAP, our local government colleagues, and local solar installers to bring this most successful program to our residents and business community,” said NVRC chairman and City of Alexandria Council member John T. Chapman.

“Making the switch to solar can be challenging for a number of reasons,” said LEAP co-executive director Katie VanLangen. “Whether it’s because the quotes are complicated, they don’t know who to trust, or the upfront cost is daunting, it can be overwhelming. We’re here to be a trusted partner and a guiding hand.”

By switching to solar energy now, Virginians can minimize their carbon footprint, reduce utility bills, and protect themselves from future rate increases.

Interested homeowners and businesses can sign up for this annual program and receive a free solar satellite assessment until June 30. Signing up is free and requires no commitment until you sign a contract with an installer.

Visit solarizenova.org for more information. Informative webinars are also available and free to attend at solarizeva.org/events.