Meridian Girls Soccer Beats Osbourn Park, Improves to 2-1

Meridian High School’s girls’ soccer team was back on the field on Wednesday, looking for its second straight win after taking down Seton 5-0 last Friday. It was cold and windy, but that didn’t stop the action, nor did it stop a decent crowd of predominantly Mustang supporters from turning out to support the girls.

It only took about seven minutes into the game for the home team to get on the board, courtesy of Rosa Sims on an assist from Mia Rodriguez. A drought ensued before Gia Khan doubled the lead with just under 12 minutes to go in the half, off of a feed from Lily Williamson, but Osbourn Park got one back just before the break to make it a one-goal game again. Thankfully for the Mustangs, the second half was a defensive slugfest without any further scoring, as Ceara Murphy held serve in net to protect the lead the rest of the way. Meridian earned the 2-1 win to match its season record, bouncing back nicely from the season-opening loss to Annandale.

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Mustangs, who hit the road Thursday, March 21 to take on Briar Woods. After that, they’ll be off until the second week of April.