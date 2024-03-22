Tax Relief Applications are Due April 15, 2024

Friday, March 22, 2024 — The City of Falls Church Treasurer’s Office advises City residents that Tax Relief Applications are due Monday, April 15, 2024. Please note that you must submit an application each year even if you are currently receiving tax relief benefits. If you currently receive tax relief benefits, and you have no changes to your finances from last year (change in income or asset level), then you only have to remit the recertification short form, with your signature, which you should have received in the mail in February. If you are a first-time applicant or have had changes to your income or asset levels, you must submit the full application with all required documentation.



Applications due on April 15, 2024, cover the tax period for Fiscal Year 2025 (July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025).



Please make sure the City receives your application on time in order to be considered for relief. Questions? Call the Treasurer’s Office at 703-248-5046 (TTY 711) or visit fallschurchva.gov/TaxRelief.

