In Memoriam: Joseph F. Meade

Joseph F. Meade (Joe) died February 24, 2024, at home with his wife, Judy, by his side.

Mr. Meade lived in Falls Church from 1981-2017. He taught English as a second language with Falls Church City Public Schools.

Joe courageously dealt with ALS over three years. He is survived by the love of his life, Judy, his brother James Meade, Baltimore, MD and his nieces and nephews Mina, James, Randy, Nat, Jason, Courtney, and Ray. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Pauline Austin.

Joe was born July 22, 1947, in Kingsport, TN, the son of Coy and Louise Meade. Upon graduation from college and marriage to Judy, Joe served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. After 25 years of service with IRS he retired and began an international career working in Third World countries as a trainer and consultant.

A funeral & celebration of Joe’s life will be held at Trinity by the Cove Episcopal Church (553 Galleon Drive, Naples, FL), on March 23 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to the Tumaini Fund USA (tumainifundusa.org), the Lighthouse of Collier (lighthouseofcollier.org), or Paralyzed Veterans of America (pva.org) Reception to follow in Trinity’s Parish Hall.

The service will be live-streamed and recorded, and may be viewed on the church’s website at

trinitybythecove.com/visit/live-streamservices.