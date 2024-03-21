In Memoriam: Christina Marie Goodwin

Christina Marie Goodwin, 55, of Falls Church, VA, died on March 13, 2024, following a period of mental health struggles. She was a cherished wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend who sought adventure and loved nature.

Goodwin loved spending time outside, including through travel with family, boating at Lake George, and taking on physical challenges with friends. She was extremely active in running, hiking, biking, and walking her high-energy dog, Rain. She enjoyed spending many hours in her yard and garden. She cared deeply about the environment and turned part of her yard into a natural landscape that was honored as a wildlife sanctuary by Audubon at Home.

Goodwin was a dedicated member of the Falls Church community, volunteering on several civic boards, and was serving as the Chair of the Aurora House. She valued education, civic engagement, and making opportunities accessible for others. Born March 4, 1969, in Harrisburg, PA, Christina graduated with a B.S. in Business from Virginia Tech University, where she met her future husband, David Goodwin, and they began their life of adventure together. She later received a Master’s Degree in Taxation and became a Certified Public Accountant. She was serving as Senior Director, Internal Audit and Risk, at NRECA, where she developed many meaningful friendships among her colleagues.

In 2001, the Goodwins established their life in the City of Falls Church, where they raised their beloved sons Grant and Drew among a close-knit community of neighbors and friends. Christina adored her sons and enjoyed being involved in their school and sports events, including guiding them to reach the rank of Eagle Scout. She offered them unwavering support as they grew into the young men of whom she and Dave are so proud.

Goodwin loved her immediate and extended family and is survived by her mother Carol Knight, brother Gregg Shively (Moira), sister Leslie Robinson (David), brother-in-law Paul Robinson, mother-in-law Carol Cutler, fathers-in-law David Goodwin (Emily) and Larry Liddle (Violet), brother-in-law Greg Goodwin (Hajira), sister-in-law Trudi Goodwin, and 6 cherished nieces and nephews. Her father Charles Shively, and later her stepfather Ian Knight predeceased her.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Christina’s honor may be made to the Friends of Aurora House in Falls Church, a residential counseling center for girls ages 13-20, designated to the “Aurora House Olom-Porzel Scholarship Fund”; the Virginia Tech Well Being – Cook Counselor Center; or the mental health services or environmental charity of your choice.