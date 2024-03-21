City of Falls Church Crime Report: Week of March 11-17, 2024

Larceny from Vehicle, W Broad St, Mar 11, between 5:30 AM and 6:22 AM, unknown suspect(s) broke the rear passenger window of a vehicle and took a purse. A driver’s license and bank cards belonging to the victim were later located during a traffic stop in Hanover County. Investigation is ongoing.
No Valid Operator’s License, S Washington St, Mar 11, 9:50 AM, a male, 20, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
No Valid Operator’s License, W Broad St, Mar 11, 3:15 PM, a male, 22, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
Trespassing, Wilson Blvd, Mar 12, 6:50 PM, an male, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested for Trespassing.
Fraud, W Broad St, Mar 13, 5 PM, three unknown suspects contacted the victim via phone, claiming to be federal agents with a warrant for their arrest. The victim provided multiple gift cards and banking information to the unknown suspects. Investigation is ongoing.
Larceny, N Washington St, Mar 14, between 5:30 AM and 8:30 AM, an unknown suspect took a backpack from inside the building. The victim later found their backpack, which had been ransacked and discarded; items were confirmed missing. Investigation is ongoing.
No Valid Operator’s License, E Broad St, Mar 14, 2:38 PM, a male, 28, of Waldorf, MD, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
Larceny, Hillwood Ave, Mar 14, 2:58, victim reported a package being stolen after it was delivered; no suspect information available at this time.
Weapons Law Violation, W Broad St, Mar 14, 5:16 PM, victim and witness reported an intoxicated patron brandishing a hunting knife after a verbal altercation before leaving the establishment. The suspect is described as a Native American male, middle aged, tall and skinny, with a long black ponytail wearing all black clothing. Responding officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate the suspect. Investigation is ongoing.
Shoplifting, Hillwood Ave, Mar 14 7:12 PM, two unknown suspects stole merchandise without paying. The first suspect is described as black male wearing a gray top and blue jeans. The second suspect is a black male wearing a white shirt, dark shorts, white shoes, and a dark colored hat.
Residential Burglary, Gibson St, Mar 15, 12:20 AM, victim reported an unknown male suspect wearing all black attempting to break into their home via their back door and window screen. Investigation is ongoing.
Fraud, N Washington St, Mar 15, 12:42 PM, victim reported an unknown suspect contacted them by phone using a number similar to the victim’s credit union’s phone number. The unknown suspect claimed there was an outstanding claim that needed to be rectified, and obtained the victim’s account information; the victim later realized money had been taken from their account. Investigation is ongoing.
No Valid Operator’s License, S West St, Mar 15, 10:20 PM, a male, 31, of Alexandria, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
Reckless Driving, W Broad St, Mar 16, 12:32 PM, a male, 18, of Reston, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
Driving under the Influence/Refusal of Breath Test/Reckless Driving, S Washington St, Mar 16, 12:45 AM, a male, 46, of Fairfax County, was arrested for Driving under the Influence, Refusal of Breath Test, and Reckless Driving.
Public Intoxication/Drinking in Public, W Broad St, Mar 16, 12:02 PM, a female, 37, of Washington, DC, was arrested for Public Intoxication and Drinking in Public.
Driving under the Influence/Refusal of Breath Test/Reckless Driving, S Washington St, Mar 17, 2:24 AM, a male, 34, of Annandale, was arrested for Driving under the Influence and No Valid Operator’s License.
Other Jurisdiction Warrant Service, N Washington St, Mar 17, 11:45 PM, a male, 39, of Springfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.