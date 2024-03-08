Mayor Hardi’s Weekly Update

By Letty Hardi, Mayor, City of Falls Church

It was another busy week, with business on our agenda spanning a new project proposed for the vacant lot next to Harris Teeter, affordable housing, and updates to the floodplain maps. That’s fitting because one of the messages I shared with Meridian and Henderson students this week in celebrating Women’s History Month is how local government touches our daily lives so much more than you think! Read on for my thoughts.

Also – speaking of history, in honor of the City’s 75th anniversary, we plan to modernize the art in City Hall to better reflect our city’s history. We’d love to hear your input about this project via this survey before we get started.

Stay tuned next week – we’re scheduled to adopt our 2024-2025 Council Priorities (input welcome!), along with deep dives on a new, greener HVAC for the Community Center and sewer financing. And the Mayors’ Fitness Challenge starts next Saturday, so don’t forget to register and help us win back the trophy!

PS – Support more bike routes and lanes? Come check out the conceptual designs for five routes of E. Broad, N. West, S. West, Great Falls, and Park Ave – this Saturday, March 10 at 1 pm.

