New 10-Story Quinn Senior Living Project Ok’d By 5-2

The City of Falls Church’s latest large scale mixed use project was approved by the F.C. City Council by a 5-2 vote Monday night. Known as the Quinn-Homestretch project, it has been OK’d as a single building to rise to 10 stories on 1.866 acres in the S. Washington Street area of Falls Church. It will provide 225 apartments for seniors, as well as medical offices, ground floor retail including a restaurant, and ample open space for a park and pedestrian friendly amenities.

In terms of fiscal impact, the project will go onto property that currently contributes $159,562 in annual revenues to the City with a project that is projected to have a net positive revenue impact of $1,100,517 annually.

The local family of Paul and Catherine Quinn and their two sons David and Matthew, initiated and have seen through the years-long process leading to Monday’s final approval. City residents and local business owners (Quinn Auctions), they submitted a letter to the News-Press (published elsewhere in this edition) expressing their gratitude for everyone involved in gaining the approval, and also to the City of Falls Church, itself, as their adopted home.

“As longtime residents of Falls Church, we are so proud to bring this new, community-centered project to the City that we love,” Paul Quinn wrote. “It is not only beautiful, but also safe, vibrant and one of the most financially beneficial projects the City has seen to date.” He added, “Cathy and I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to raise our family, grow our business and spend our lives in Falls Church.” In speaking to the Council Monday night, Quinn said, “This will be great for Falls Church, and great for us.”

The final 5-2 vote (Mayor Letty Hardi, Vice Mayor Deborah Shantz-Hiscott and Catherine Lian, Jessica Underhill and Marybeth Connelly voting yes, and David Snyder and Erin Flynn voting no) was seen as a foregone outcome months before this Monday, An earlier effort by Snyder to table the vote failed by the same 5-2 vote before the final approval votes were cast.

The plan is for 233 residential units broken down to 145 senior independent living units, 56 assessed living units, 32 memory care units, 32,628 feet of business and professional medical and dental offices on the second floor, a 4,846 square foot restaurant, 40,000 square feet of publicly accessible open space and a three-story partially underground parking garage with 292 spaces.

From its earliest days following submission of the plans, the project won the recommendation of support from the City’s Planning De\partment, with the City’s Laura Arenseau as its point person assigned to the project.

“The staff has completed the review of the submission and finds that it generally aligns with the City’s Comprehensive Plan and S. Washington Street Small Area plan,” the City staff report said. “Assuming project approval, staff will continue to work with the applicant to refine the following elements:

“To refine the ground floor commercial layout and retail marketing plan, to confirm that the design and cost of sculptures in the plazas and commitment to brand the corridor as part of the City of Falls Church park system, to oversee the final design of the public plaza and greenway/park, the final Transportation Demand Management and parking management plans and the applicant’;s commitment to LEED Gold and energy reduction goals.”

The name of the City-based non-profit Homestretch was added to the project name solely because one of the existing three older buildings at the site is owned by them. Otherwise, that group has had no involvement. The City’s Planning Commission voted 4-1 to support the project.

The project is seen by its proponents as an anchor for further development in the S. Washington Street area.

The granted special exception for height included the provision for mechanical penthouses above the top floor, and the Quinns have agreed to construct a gravity sewer line and upgraded and expanded sewer lines.

According to the City staff report, “The proposed mixed use project provides for key elements in the City’s design guidelines – pedestrian oriented design, distinctive landscaped outdoor areas and connections, including a public linear greenway and parklike setting and consistency with streetscape standards.”