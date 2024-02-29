Meridian Girls Move on to State Semis, Boys Go Down Swinging

Both of Meridian High School’s basketball teams were on the road on Tuesday afternoon for the State Quarterfinals, the girls facing Lafayette and the boys playing Lake Taylor. It was a mixed bag of results as the boys fell 36-56, while the girls won 52-41 to advance to the Semifinals this Friday.
Maureen Tremblay scored 15 points to lead the girls, who came from behind and pulled away from Lafayette with a huge second half. Charlotte Lieu, Ellie Friesen, and Nora Stufft all had nine apiece to help Chris Carrico’s squad earn a semi-home game in Alexandria City, where they will play the same Lake Taylor school that beat Meridian’s boys. Lake Taylor knocked off Brentsville by a score of 56-49 to advance to the Semifinals.
Grant Greiner and Will Davis each scored eight to lead the way for the boys, who were doomed by a rough second quarter in which they were outscored 17-1. Otherwise, they played Taylor — a team head coach Jim Smith described as the best team in the state, regardless of class — nearly evenly, and despite the disappointing end to the season, there is no shame in the way the year as a whole played out. The boys conclude with a regular season regional title and a final record of 22-4, a remarkable accomplishment for a program that two years ago went 7-15.
“They’ve worked extremely hard and represented their community wonderfully,” Smith said via e-mail while noting how proud he is of his team. He also made a point to thank all of Mustang Nation for the continued support.
The boys figure to be back for unfinished business next season — Greiner is the only graduating starter — while in the meantime, the girls will be playing for a trip to Richmond later this week. Be there if you can!