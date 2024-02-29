Letters to Editor: February 29-March 6, 2024

Paul Quinn Thanks All of F.C.

Editor,

On Monday evening, the Falls Church City Council approved a long-time dream of the Quinn family – a beautiful, new mixed use development on our property at 300 S. Washington Street. As life-long residents of Falls Church, we are so proud to bring this new community-centered project to the city that we love.

This project could not have happened without the many partners and community advocates who have been instrumental to our success. On behalf of my wife, Catherine, and our sons David and Matthew, I would like to publicly thank:

Mayor Hardi, Vice Mayor Hiscott and the City Council for their approval and also their tireless work on behalf of City residents to ensure this project is not only beautiful, but also safe, vibrant, and one of the most financially beneficial projects the City has seen to date.

The many boards, commissions and City-wide organizations who provided input and recommendations as we shaped this project.

The many City staff and departments who have been engaged and supportive throughout this process.

Our partner Andrew Teeters

Our counsel, Andrew Painter of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley and Walsh, P.C. (land use attorney), and our incredible development team including Architecture Incorporated (architect), Red Sketch (landscape architect), Walter L. Phillips, Inc. (civil engineer), and Calvary Real Estate Advisors (fiscal analysis).

The engaged and community-minded citizens of Falls Church who have lent us their input, support, and enthusiasm throughout this process.

The News-Press for its coverage of our project during the last many months.

Cathy and I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to raise our family, grow our business, and spend our lives in Falls Church. We are honored to be able to give back and leave the legacy with the City that has given us so much.

Paul Quinn

Falls Church